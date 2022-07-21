PERRYVILLE — When the Cecil County Council passed legislation in February allowing for the ownership of chickens in residential areas, Donna Lindemuth and her daughter Rebecca McClung figured Perryville would follow suit.
However, the town code has yet to change. McClung has now been ordered by Perryville to get rid of her flock because the town code doesn't allow farm animals in town limits. This was after McClung purchased a $2,500 coop, reinforced it to be fox-proof and landscaped.
"I'm really disappointed in the way the town handled it," Lindemuth said Monday. Lindemuth said her daughter was part of the faction that pushed for a change in county law. "The council made it legal for everyone in the county."
Well, not entirely, say officials in Perryville, who point out that county laws don't affect what happens inside incorporated towns. So McClung took the fight to Perryville.
"The mayor kept telling her they were going to change the rules," Lindemuth said. Rather than legislation, McClung got a letter from the town informing her that town code had been violated and she was facing $500 in fines. "We got a letter telling us to get rid of your chickens and get rid of your coop."
The issue came back up at the town meeting last Thursday, where McClung made her case again.
"I don't understand why the town can't follow county regulations," McClung said. "I was told multiple times if the county passed it so would the town."
Dianne Barrick told the board she doesn't want chickens in town.
"Chickens need space. I don't want to live next door to chickens," Barrick said.
However, Tracie Mahan said chickens provide a valuable service by eating pests such as ticks, beetles and fleas.
Commissioner Tim Snelling offered to take a second look at the matter, which Commissioner Michelle Linkey added the town did not have enough information initially to make any decision.
"We tabled it because we didn't have a lot of information," Linkey said.
Under the county rules, Lindemuth's property in the Gotham Bush community meets the minimum guidelines.
"I own an acre with vacant land behind me," she said. "My neighbors love the chickens and bring their children and grandchildren to visit."
Lindemuth said McClung keeps the coop clean and feeds the chickens high quality food including lavender. She did lots of research before purchasing everything to make sure she was doing the best, Lindemuth said.
She suspects it's one particular neighbor that she said is upset by the violation of the code.
"But he has no problem setting off fireworks on his property, which is illegal," Lindemuth said.
"We live in a rural county," Lindemuth said. "There's no excuse why we can't have chickens."
