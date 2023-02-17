This is the mantra of the Farm Stress Initiative offered by the University of Maryland Extension.
Alexander Chan, a Mental & Behavioral Health specialist, will bring information to the Harford County Agronomy Meeting Tuesday, just as he did last month to the Cecil County Agronomy Meeting at Calvert Grange. The Harford County meeting will be held at Deer Creek Overlook in Street, Md.
Chan said farmers, farm families and those who interact with the farm community need to be aware of farm stress, what it is and that it can be helped.
“It’s not just the emotional signs; it’s the physical health, relationships and farm signs,” Chan said. “It’s about knowing how to communicate and raise the issue without feeling ashamed.”
Chan said the stress felt in the ag community is not just on the farmers themselves but also in the service providers connected to them.
“Farmers and men find it hard to ask for help,” Chan said. “So we geared our program toward helping others and teaching them how to connect them with help.”
It’s the stress of finances, weather, herd health, yields, land values, farm staffing, crop prices and more; many of which are beyond the farmer’s control.
It can be a lonely job for long stretches at a time.
“A person alone in a tractor can spiral out of control very quickly,” Chan said. “Farmers have a strong self sufficiency mindset.”
That’s where “observe, engage, share” comes in, he said.
The Farm Stress Initiative is modeled after a successful program launched in Michigan. It was brought home to Maryland and a new Mental Health Specialist post was created specifically for the ag community
“We adapted the program to be our own, created a curriculum and got grant funding from USDA in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture,” he said.
The initiative also pays for six counseling sessions for a farmer or farm service worker in need. Those sessions come from Bohdi Counseling in North East.
However, more importantly, Chan said FSI connects people in need with resources, programs and support close to home. Groups or organizations interested in learning about Farm Stress Initiative can have a presentation made for its members.
“You’re adding to the community resiliency by taking this training,” he said. “This way the resiliency is not just an individual quality but a community quality.”
