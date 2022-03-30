Saying the tracks for the Maryland 5 Star need remedial work that requires heavy equipment on the race track, the Fair Hill Foundation has canceled the Fair Hill Memorial Day Races for the third year in a row.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
Saying the tracks for the Maryland 5 Star need remedial work that requires heavy equipment on the race track, the Fair Hill Foundation has canceled the Fair Hill Memorial Day Races for the third year in a row.
FAIR HILL — The Fair Hill Foundation has again canceled the Memorial Day Races that were set for that holiday in May.
Charlie Fenwick, president of the foundation, said Tuesday that the cancellation was necessary to get work done on the track in time for the Maryland 5 Star in October.
These are the three arenas in the infield of the turf course, which are used for the 5 Star; one of only two internationally sanctioned facilities in the United States. The inaugural events were held in October 2021.
“These arenas need some remedial work, which will require heavy equipment to come in across the race course,” Fenwick told the Whig. “That work will begin some time in May before the Memorial Day date.”
Last year the races were canceled to allow the turf to mature.
Fenwick said there was hope that the work could begin after the races, which raise money for Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
“Getting those rings into shape for the 5 Star is more important at this point,” he said, adding, “There was a lot of discussion back and forth about when that work would have to be done ... and we really can’t do both now.”
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger hopes that the Fair Hill Foundation and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources can work together to bring the races back next year.
“I learned from DNR this morning that the races were cancelled. I hope DNR and the foundation can find a way to get the races back on track for next year,” said Hornberger.
Union Hospital had been the beneficiary of the races until 2015 when the event was acquired by the Breeder’s Fair. The last races were held at Laurel Park in 2019.
