This map from the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) shows the triangle shaped 1.46-acre tract of land that the Trust for Public Lands is purchasing on behalf of Maryland Department of Natural Resources. On that parcel is Fair Hill Inn, a historic property.
The Fair Hill Inn was known in Cecil County for decades as a place for elegant dining. The property that includes this 1781-era granite house was purchased with Project Open Space funds for $945,000.
Fair Hill Inn now owned by Maryland
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
FROM SDAT WEBSITE
A biergarten was added to the Fair Hill Inn property in 2014, built next door to the historic home of Dr. Abraham Mitchell.
ELKTON — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved the purchase of a historic Cecil County property as an addition to the Maryland 5 Star complex.
Last month BPW approved the use of $945,000 in state money for purchase of land, which includes Fair Hill Inn. The property at 3370 Singerly Road has been on the market for several years and was purchased a year ago from Fair Hill Holdings LLC for $925,500 by Atlas NC LLC out of Winston-Salem NC.
A spokesman for the state would not comment on the sale until it went to close. However, the BPW website mentions that the acquisition will “contribute to and build upon the development of the Special Event Zone at NRMA.”
According to information from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the 1.46 acre lot is being purchased by The Trust for Public Land through Maryland’s Open Space Program on behalf of DNR. It was the lone property adjacent to Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area still in private ownership.
“This property is strategically located at the corner of Fair Hill Natural Resources NRMA and the intersection of Maryland Route 213 (Singerly Road) and Maryland Route 273 (Telegraph Road),” the BPW statement reads.
The oldest structure on the property is the Mitchell House, which was built in 1764 as a summer home for Dr. Abraham Mitchell. It has also served as a hotel, post office and general store. The land was originally part of a land grant given to John Hollingsworth in 1714.
When Mitchell died, the house was bequeathed to his son, George Mitchell, who was also a physician and a US Congressman. The younger Mitchell is also remembered in Cecil County history as a hero of the War of 1812.
