Equine Rescue Ambulance Inc., Fair Hill Division, shows first responders how to respond to an injured large animal at a past training session. There will be two such sessions available Sept. 10 & 11 at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
SPECIAL TO THE WHIG
Learn how to respond to a horse in distress during the Large Animal Emergency Rescue Training clinic being offered in September by Equine Rescue Ambulance.
FAIR HILL — Before your horse gets in a hot spot or your pony ends up in a pickle learn the skills needed for large animal emergency rescue with Equine Rescue Ambulance at Fair Hill Sept. 10 or 11 at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
In the one day class from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. you will learn how to respond to various situations, how to safely lift and relocate a horse, get an injured animal in and out of a trailer and — just as important — how to avoid human injuries throughout.
Joann Bashore and Heather Miller, directors of the non-profit organization, say it is an important skill set for anyone that owns or works around large animals.
“It’s good training especially for first responders,” Bashore said. She noted they are the people first to arrive in an accident and could need to assess an animal injury.
Class size is limited to 40 people. Choose either the Saturday or Sunday course. Students must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult.
“It’s the same course both days,” Miller said. Tuition is $60 and includes lunch. Bring your own drinks plus a helmet and leather gloves.
Training includes running through hands-on scenarios with equipment specifically designed for large animal rescue but also how to use what you may have on hand at the time.
Equine Rescue Ambulance at Fair Hill will be at 3 p.m. on Nov. 1 and Bashore said the group continues to take calls for rescue and transport while training horse owners and first responders.
“We did a three day technical training with a large number of New Castle County first responders,” Bashore said. A couple dozen in Cecil County have also taken the training.
