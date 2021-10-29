News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The Equine Rescue Ambulance is about to celebrate its second anniversary Nov. 1 and in these first 24 months has averaged 1 rescue per month according to Jo Ann Bashore, director of the Fair Hill based non-profit.
“We’ve gone as far as Harrington, Del. to help a horse that was down in the stall,” Bashore said Thursday.
It’s vital that horse owners, barn owners and first responders know how to carry out a horse rescue, she added.
“We have a training coming up in November in Fair Hill,” Bashore said.
There are a few slots available for the three day course, the tuition for which has been discounted from $400 to $250 thanks to Video Lottery Terminal money from Cecil County and a grant from the Delaware Equine Council.
To make it as realistic as possible there will be a 900 pound dummy of a horse used in the training. Two trainers from North Carolina will run the classes at the Ed Walls Center.
To get one of those spots send an email to Bashore at FairHillERA@gmail.com.
Meanwhile Bashore invites riders to take part in the Black Friday Paper Chase Nov. 26 and 27.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” she said.
ERA members map out 10 miles of trails from the 80 miles available at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
“People who are unfamiliar with Fair Hill don’t like to ride there,” she said.
However by marking the trail and having guides available she said even the novice can navigate and enjoy the trail and the scenery it provides.
The cost per rider is $35 and includes lunch. Registration opens Nov. 1. Go to https://equineambulance.org/ and click on Events
Last, but certainly not least, Equine Rescue Ambulance was given the Secretary of Agriculture Award at the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill recently.
•••
The Cecil County Office of Economic Development recently honored Cline Greenhouse for its 25 years of successful operation at 482 Blake Road in Elkton.
Burnard Cline was presented with a certificate from Sandra Edwards, acting director of OED.
Cline Greenhouse is currently awash in mums, pumpkins and other harvest colors, while preparing for Christmas greenery and florals to follow.
•••
Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area dares you to go on the Spooky Hollow Hike Nov. 5 starting at 7 p.m.
Bring a flashlight and take a guided 1.5 mile hike in the dark. Pets on leashes are also welcome. The walk starts at the parking lot located at 491 Gallaher Road in Elkton.
Spooky Hollow Hike is free but Maryland residents still pay a $3 per car fee, $5 for those from other states. If you have questions call 410-218-1698.
•••
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace offers fresh baked whole wheat bread made with locally milled wheat every week from the farm on Robin Hood Road.
There’s also lots of bouquets of seasonal flowers and fall vegetables available for sale. Get orders in now for pick up next week by going to https://www.thirdwayfarm.com/.
The Barn Store is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
•••
Eligible farmers and landowners in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program who enroll for the 2022 season will get a little more money this year.
It’s a one time signing bonus of $1,000 for installing forest buffers along qualifying stream corridors through the CP22 Riparian Buffers program.
This is a one-time offer above the usual $100 per acre incentive.
“The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program is an excellent way for Maryland farmers to earn extra income on their land and improve the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “If you have marginal cropland or pastureland that is next to a stream, wetland, or highly erodible land, you may be eligible to participate. This program is a good investment choice for landowners looking to supplement farm earnings with a steady income stream.”
To find out more, including directions on enrolling, contact the Cecil County Soil Conservation District Office at 410-398-4411.
•••
Applications are being accepted now for the 2022 Animal Waste Technology Grants from the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Up to $750,000 is available for winning project being conducted by an individual, non-profit organization, academic institution or business. Guidelines for eligibility include experience with similar assessment and strategy plans, cost, ability to deliver on time and whether the project follows the state’s goals.
Funding comes in part from Maryland Energy Administration and the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. The deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.
To start the application process go to https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/innovative_technology.aspx
•••
This is your last weekend to experience Zombies at the Zoo at Plumpton Park Zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. you can take a walk through the Haunted Woods ($15) and the Fright Maze ($15) and take a Paintball Zombie Hayride $25).
Choose one event or do all three for just $40 per person. Bog Turtle Brewery on East Main Street in Rising Sun is also on hand with a Halloween themed bier garden. Robin Hood Paintball in Havre de Grace will set you up with guns and ammo for the hayride.
Proceeds from this event help the zoo in the winter months ahead.
Zombies at the Zoo is not for the timid or the very young. For those folks Plumpton Park offers Boo at the Zoo Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Come in costume and enjoy all the kid- and family-friendly fun with admission. Bring your trick-or-treat bag to collect candy as you visit the animals.
•••
With leaves falling from the trees the University of Maryland Extension has autumn lawn care advice for homeowners.
Paul Rickert, Upper Shore Area Extension Director, recommends raking and removing fallen leaves or using a mulching mower to chop the leaves up and let them decompose into the soil. Bagged leaves can be composted or used as winter mulch for vegetable gardens and ornamentals.
That law mow of the year should be at a lower level, a half-inch to an inch shorter than your usual mowing height, to avoid matting and snow mold.
Also, lawn fertilizer cannot be applied between Nov. 15 and March 1 per Maryland law. Want more information and helpful tips? Go to https://extension.umd.edu/resource/lawn-maintenance-calendar-maryland-tall-fescue-home-lawns
•••
Registration has been opened for the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum to be held virtually Feb. 24-25, 2022.
Tom Vilsack, Agriculture secretary, will be the keynote speaker and there will be a presentation by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer, plus 30 breakout sessions.
Look for a theme to be announced. To register go to https://www.usda.gov/oce/ag-outlook-forum
•••
Milburn Orchards recently made a large donation of fresh fruit to the Maryland Food Bank.
Melinda Milburn Palmeri called it a blessing that the family farm was able to donate 5.5 tons of peaches and more than 2 tons of apples.
“We were also able to coordinate donations here in the county with multiple smaller organizations and food banks that help feed the less fortunate,” Milburn Palmeri said.
The donations were made in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
“The Milburn family will continue to support our state and local community in any way we can, once the crop year factors are known just before harvest time,” she added. “It has been such a blessing to be able give back a community that has supported us for so many years.”
Milburn Orchards is located at 1495 Appleton Road in Elkton.
