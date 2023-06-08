COLORA — The Elk and North East River Watershed Association is giving both rivers a ‘C’ for its 2022 test results on 19 sites.
George Kaplan and Ron Hartman are the coordinators of the testing conducted each month by volunteers.
“We test tidal sites and tributaries,” Kaplan said of the 10 tests done at each site. “We try to get a diversity of locations.”
It starts with gathering a bucket of water on which 10 different tests are conducted; ph, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, water clarity, and air and water temperature are among the tests.
“We also send samples to a lab for nitrogen and phosphorous,” Kaplan said. Tests are conducted from April through November.
Sites to the north include Blake and Fair Hill and go south toward Elk Neck State Park. To the west, the tests include Calvert and to the east of Elkton. Kaplan said each of the 13 volunteers have assigned test sites. ENERWA began conducting the test solely on the North East watershed because there was only one test kit.
“A couple of years ago the town of North East was very interested in what we do,” Kaplan said. “They get all their drinking water from these sources.”
Kaplan said North East purchased a second test kit for ENERWA. Each month volunteers will conduct their tests on their appointed date and then pass that kit to the next group. It’s a system that works for them.
That C grade is common not only for ENERWA but for other watershed groups, Kaplan said.
“ShoreRivers sees similar results,” he said of the organization based in Easton, Md. that is charged with monitoring the Sassafras, Choptank, Chester, and Miles-Wye Rivers.
Testing by ENERWA has confirmed high levels of nitrogen in the Elk and Northeast rivers, but lower phosphorous was found last year.
“Up here we don’t see a lot of problems with phosphorous (because) we don’t have many chicken farms,” he said.
With the recent lack of rain, he said they expect that to affect test results.
“What we have seen before in dry spells is that salinity increases on tidal sides and that increases conductivity,” he said. According to the National Weather Service Cecil County is behind in its rainfall by about 5 inches.
Elk and North East River Watershed Association is a non-profit organization. Volunteers are welcome are are donations to help with the cost of the testing. Membership is $20 per year for adults and $10 for students. Go to elkandnortheastrivers.org for details.
