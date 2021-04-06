ELKTON — Depending on interest, Cecil County’s farmers and others in the agriculture industry could get the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine soon thanks to the efforts several county and state agencies.
Al Miller, Cecil County Councilman, credited John Donohue, deputy director of Cecil County Emergency Services, who in turn said it was through the efforts of Emergency Services, Cecil County Health Department and Maryland Emergency Management that the vaccine became available for the farm community.
Anyone who operates a farm, or is the spouse of a farm worker, can get the vaccine. Miller said there are 250 available for the northern end of the county. There were also 250 for the southern end, which have already been assigned, Miller said Tuesday.
“I’ve been pushing for the one-and-done vaccine,” Miller said. A farmer himself, he knows how it gets busy by May and he feared farmers would not come back for that important second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine whereas the J&J is just one dose.
Eligible ag folks should send an email to Patty Pierce with the Cecil County Farm Bureau immediately to get in line. Miller said once the slots are filled a decision will be made on how and where to do the administration.
The email to register is cecilfarmbureau@gmail.com
