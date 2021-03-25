CONOWINGO — Exelon Generation got the license renewed last week for its hydroelectric plant on the Susquehanna River, which is good for the next 50 years.
The relicensing took almost 10 years and was not without its detractors.
“We were asked to do a lot of studies and some were several years long,” said Deena O’Brien, senior manager of communications.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued the license, which spells out what Exelon Generation must do to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and the Susquehanna River.
However the approved 2019 settlement is “extremely flawed” according to clean water advocates and watermen. Waterkeepers Chesapeake, in particular, takes issue with Maryland’s waiver of its authority under the Clean Water Act, which would have added a Water Quality Certification to the relicensing process.
“We strongly condemn this decision, as this settlement not only provides grossly insufficient funds to deal with the risks that Conowingo operations pose to the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay, but also lacks concrete assurances that the actions under the agreement will actually be fulfilled by Exelon,” said Betsy Nicholas, executive director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake. “The Susquehanna River is a public resource and should not be sold off to a private company for exclusive use without ensuring that the impacts to the public have been properly mitigated.”
Under the settlement, Exelon will be spending large sums of money for various projects along and in the vicinity of the more than 90-year-old dam that spans the Susquehanna River, connecting Cecil and Harford counties along US Route 1.
“We will spend $225 million for debris management,” O’Brien said.
Another $300 million will go toward a fish and eel project that would trap and transport these species that need to get above the dam to spawn.
“We agreed with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to resume the trucking,” she said.
Another $175 million will go toward recreation sites and to the preservation of rare and endangered species such as Port Deposit’s Northern Map turtles. Payments start this month.
“This license renewal is a big win for Maryland’s environment and economy, paving the way for up to $700 million in improvements that will benefit Chesapeake Bay water quality and aquatic life,” said Bryan Hanson, executive vice president and chief generation officer. “As a result, the Conowingo Dam will continue to help Maryland achieve its long-term renewable and clean energy goals, combatting air pollution and helping preserve the Bay for another half-century.”
However, Waterkeepers Chesapeake says Exelon is putting the responsibility of the dam clean up on taxpayers instead of paying its fair share. In 2018, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Water Quality Certification that would have required Exelon to pay $172 million to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous, although the actual cost was estimated to be as much as $300 million per year per the Conowingo Dam Implementation Plan.
Nicholas called that another example of corporate welfare.
“If Exelon were simply to reduce by 50% the bonuses, not salaries, paid to their top six employees, that alone would generate more than 10 times what they will be paying in this license for the next 50 years,” she said.
Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Ted Evgeniadis said he accepts that the river transports sediment but he added that the presence of the dam makes the situation “a ticking time bomb.”
“The next large storm will deliver that pollution at exacerbated rates downstream, causing algal blooms and habitat loss that kill aquatic species essential to Maryland’s seafood economy and impact drinking water sources” Evgeniadis said. “This relicensing agreement tragically fails to address the dangers the dam presents to water quality and to our livelihoods.”
O’Brien said the health of the water is not just Exelon’s responsibility.
“We can’t bear the entire burden of the bay,” O’Brien said.
Nicholas said the group is not leaving the table.
“We will be considering all legal options to ensure protection of the Susquehanna and Chesapeake Bay for the next 50 years,” she said in a statement.
