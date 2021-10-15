News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Hannimal Farm is looking for local artists and crafters to join them in a Dec. 5 event at the family farm on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
“Christmas on the Farm” from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. will include photo sessions with Santa, pony rides and more. Vendors can participate for $20.
Send an email to hannimalfarm@gmail.com to get vendor sign up information.
•••
The Cecil County Council will vote Oct. 19 on a bill that would put certain protections in place for farm land, specific to solar farms.
Councilman Al Miller said his legislation mirrors what is already in place in Harford County.
“I have no problem with solar on libraries or over a parking lot,” Miller said. “But I don’t want solar on Class 1 soils.”
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service Class 1 soils are the best for planting, with few limitations for cultivation.
Miller said the legislation also includes a decommissioning plan and requires companies have bond money in place to cover that work.
“I want to make it very clear that the owner and the operator is responsible for putting the soil back to its original state,” he said.
Soil testing before construction and throughout the life of the project would also be required.
“Farmers have Best Management Practices and have to do soil testing every three years,” he said, adding “Good farmers do it every year.”
Miller said Cecil County is popular to the solar industry because of its wealth of transmission lines.
“The closer you are to the transmission lines the cheaper it is,” he said. Miller said he would prefer these operations go onto sites that already have contamination issues such as EPA identified Brownfields but he noted those are likely not near transmission towers.
•••
Chester County Farmer of the Year is Darryl King, owner operator of Manor Hill Farms in West Grove, Pa. King and his wife Pam grow row crops on 220 acres and also own and operate Manor Hill Hay and Grain in Cochranville, Pa.
Among the reasons he was nominated for the award is King’s devotion to being environmentally friendly and community oriented.
“I dream of leaving the land in much better shape than how I got it during my turn to care for it,” says King. “My goal for my farm is to bridge the gap between farmer and consumer. I want people to understand how much effort I put into the farm and the crops.”
King is one of the first to volunteer when a neighbor is in need, saying farmers and others are family, not competition.
“It’s important to be there when tragedy strikes,” he says. “The world would be such a cold and lonely place if we farmers only viewed one another as competitors and threats to our own operations.”
Betsy MacCauley of Atglen was given the Duncan Allison Award for Distinguished Service to Agriculture in honor of her more than 30 years of service as a 4-H livestock leader.
“Betsy is a fabulous volunteer and worthy of recognition,” says Toni Stuetz, Penn State Extension Educator. “She is an asset to our 4-H program and the Chester County ag community.”
The awards were given at a recent public meeting of the county commissioners.
•••
There could be a program coming where USDA will pay certain farmers or those in ag support industries could profit from reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act would create a Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Certification Program under the USDA where agriculture and forestry credits could be bought and sold.
If Senate Bill 1251 passes funds would be pulled from the American Recovery Act to support the program.
•••
Get your tickets now for the Nov. 6 Craft Beer and Wine Festival to benefit the Susquehanna Lock House Museum in Havre de Grace.
Local breweries featured include Battery Island, Slate farm, Heavy Seas, Dogfish Head and Big Oyster plus Misfit Winery, Linganore Winery, Olney Winery and Casa Carmen.
Emma Klein, American Idol contestant now based in Nashville, will perform for the benefit of the museum located at 817 Conesteo St.
General admission is $15 per person, $40 for the beer & wine ticket. Tickets are being sold in advance. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2vhhcxwj
•••
A 5th grader from Rising Sun Elementary School, a student in grade 4 at North Harford Elementary in Pylesville, and and an 8th grader at Havre de Grace Middle School were among the 13 whose art work was chosen for the 2021-2022 Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation calendar. Each was only identified by MAEF by their first names; Carolyn, Selena and Cameron, respectively.
Buy a copy for $4 and support the work of MAEF. https://maefinc.wufoo.com/forms/m1b76i0903l3wnb/
•••
Delaware recently received a grant from US EPA worth almost $600,000 for wetlands protection.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will use the funds for several projects including the establishment of the first statewide freshwater wetland protection program, hosting the 2022 Delaware Wetlands Conference, and the design and demonstration project to evaluate the beneficial use of sediments in wetlands restoration.
The $599,273 grant comes through the EPA Wetlands Program Development Grant program.
Meanwhile, Rod Snyder is the new Ag advisor to the EPA; an appointment that American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall welcomed.
“There are several important issues facing agriculture that will require effective communication with EPA, including the new WOTUS (waters of the US) rule, among other initiatives and regulations,” Duvall said. “As issues are deliberated within EPA, it is critical for the perspectives of farmers and ranchers to be represented and Rod will be that voice. Of course, it’s equally critical for EPA to engage directly with farmers and ranchers and I’m also confident Rod will be a strong advocate for such engagement and collaboration, as he has demonstrated in several roles. We look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity to ensure farmers and ranchers are heard at EPA.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
