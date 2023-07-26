FAIR HILL — The Cecil County Fairgrounds was awash in wagons, strollers and crafts Monday for Children’s Day at the fair.
With every day of the 9-day run having a theme, Monday has traditionally been the day where children are invited in for free and Cecil County 4-H and many of the vendors offer free kid-friendly crafts and games.
One of the more popular animal encounters was Bubba, the Flemish Giant rabbit. Bubba sat still on a green mat while children filed by the meet and pet the dark grey animal who greeted visitors to the Rabbit Barn at the Cecil County Fair.
“I liked the bunnies,” said Eloise Paduano, 8, from Rising Sun. Her sister Althea, 6, agreed.
“I liked petting the rabbits,” Althea said.
Jade Montanez, 3, from Conowingo, said her favorite activity for Children’s Day was riding the cows, although her mother pointed out that she only rode the family cows.
Gail Mirabella & The Pool Party Pooches was another popular event for Children’s Day.
“I liked the dogs jumping in the water,” said Brooke Rudolph, 3, from Elkton. However, she also wanted a pink balloon.
“I liked watching the dogs jumping in the water,” said Jaxon Hamilton, 5, from North East. He also enjoyed the Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant, who invited him to try his hand at working a lasso. His mother reminded him he was not to rope his sisters.
Kaled and Kelila Shinn from North East also enjoyed the dogs. The teens from North East observed all the goings-on around them, considering what to take in next.
“Our mom takes us to the fair,” Kelila, 16, from North East, explained. “She wants us to see the shows.”
Cecil Soil Conservation District gave children the opportunity to make a ladybug to take home. Grace Whited, almost 2, eagerly worked to apply glue to every surface offered.
Part of the fun was a scavenger hunt. As the children visited all the booths they were to get their card stamped. Once the card is full they would take it to the Cecil County Fair office for prizes, which is what Natalie and Riley Cook were doing.
Of all the activities offered Riley, 6, from Elkton, enjoyed milking the cow. That’s a large replica of the farm animal with working udders. Natalie, 3, preferred the real horses.
While her friend Madison Castro assembled an animal ear head band at one of the 4-H tables, Ava Willis watched and observed.
“I just like walking around,” Willis, 10, from Elkton, said.
Not all the children at the Cecil County Fair were visitors. At the Pleasant View Baptist Church booth Emerson Gillis, 6, from North East, carefully filled a basket with small stuffed animals. Nearby Mason Kozminski, 11, from North East, dutifully pumped up balloons, which he then turned into dogs or swords.
Gwen Bolton, 4, from Elkton, did not give up easily trying to get a bean bag into the target of one of the games offered. However, with the early Monday morning rain, her mother said Bolton found something even more interesting at the Cecil County Fair: the puddles.
