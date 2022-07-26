Rosie Haught, 2, had too much to look at during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair Monday. Mom, Kate and brother Gus, 1, were looking at one pen full of lambs while Rosie was more interested in another.
Cecil County's Recycling Office booth had crayons and coloring books among its freebies for Children's Day but even more interesting to this Cecil County Fair goer was the "Schmencils." These are scented pencils made from recycled newspapers.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Leland Haught, 7, was fascinated by the lambs at the Cecil County Fair. When given the chance to pet one of Reed Mason's lambs the Rising Sun boy found them to be "fuzzy."
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Leland and Rosie Haught and their mom, Kate and little brother Gus toured all of the 4-H barns during Children's Day and also learned that Leland, 7, won a blue ribbon for his green pepper.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
There were lots of free crafts, games and activities at the Cecil County Fair on Children’s Day including stencil art.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Spinning the wheel and answering a food question got you a proze at one of the booths during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Slap bracelets were a hit at the Plesant View Baptist Church booth during Children's Day
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Free cookies were also a hit at the Pleasant View Baptist Church booth during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Even though he was too little to appreciate all the fun his older siblings were having this little guy was happy to go along to Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A young fair goer shows how to make his newly acquired pinwheel work; one of the many giveaways to be had during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This young fair goer was happy to get a stress ball with a silly face at the Sante' booth at the Cecil County Fair during Children's Day on Monday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cecil County's Stormwater Managment Division had lots of cool freebies from which to choose. This youngster chose a journal.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rising cool with his shades on during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Riding in the wagon and watching all the goings on during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A brother and sister pose behind the farm animal photo op...even though little brother barely got his head to reach the hole.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Among the many craft opportunities during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair was a bookmark making station using tongue depressors.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cody Livingston from Hartley, Del. sat outside one of the 4-H barns singing without any accompaniment. The 9-year-old said he was just enjoying himself during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Touring the 4-H Animal Barns was a hit during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair as youngster had close encounters with sheep, cows, goats, rabbits, pigs and horses.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Lily Barscewski stamps the Scavenger Hunt car for Jaimee Etheridge from Havre de Grace. Children got their cards stamped as they visited select stations during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children’s Day at the Cecil County Fair was a family afffair.
Children’s Day at the Cecil County Fair
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This young man was excited about the greenhouse he created at one of the many activity booths operating during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Maybe he thought he was going to get a real horse instead of this crafted stick pony, which he helped make Monday during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Volunteers worked to help youngsters make stick ponies at this booth during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children select the decorations for their stick ponies; one of numerous craft and activity booths available Monday during Children’s Day at the Cecil County Fair
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Creating a farm scene was one of the many activities to be experienced during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A 4-H member constructs a cow ear hat for a youngster as part of the many crafts and activities available during Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
He spun the wheel and landed on fruit, then guessed "peach" correctly to win a prize at Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children's Day, which ran Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., was popular with families and day cares, as witnessed by the numbers that attended at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children of all ages came to the Cecil County Fair Monday for Children's Day.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rosie Haught, 2, from Rising Sun, studies one of the cows at the Cecil County Fair.
FAIR HILL — Monday at the Cecil County Fair was Children’s Day, featuring four hours of free activities and lots of give-aways for youngsters.
This year, Cecil County 4-H moved its activities from the Swine Barn to the Stafford Pavilion since that arena was open this year in that time slot. The space became available because the avian flu outbreak canceled the arrival of chickens, ducks, and other poultry for competition.
Under the pavilion, children made pictures with farm stencils, played a food game, made a greenhouse with milkweed pod seeds, made a stick pony and more. The Cecil County Public Library Bookmobile was on site and many of the vendors opened their booths to offer giveaways and treats.
Leland Haught walked through the Home Arts Barn and learned his green pepper had won a blue ribbon in open competition.
“He was hoping for a ribbon so bad,” said Leland’s mom, Kate Haught. “He can’t believe it.”
Sean Haught was proud of his son’s accomplishment.
“He planted it, weeded it and checked on it every day,” Sean said. Leland simply said he was happy to see the blue ribbon resting next to his green pepper.
Jaimee Etheridge from Havre de Grace found joy in every activity. That included getting a pair of wearable cow ears from one of the 4-H booths. She had no trouble getting into the part, mooing loudly.
Outside the goat barn, seated by himself in a chair, Cody Livingston sang country songs without any accompaniment. The 9-year-old from Hartley, Del. just said he likes to sing.
