ELKTON — Farmers and producers selling fruit, vegetables, meats, cheese and other agriculture products to the public can get free marketing and promotional help through the Cecil Grown program operated by the Cecil County Ag Office.
It’s working well according to Wayne Carlisle, owner of Carlisle Produce in North East.
“There’s a lot of good stuff we are using,” Carlisle said. That includes banners and point of sale signs.
Amy Barnett with The Farmer’s Son Fresh Produce is also a fan.
“It helped get us on the map that people use to find fresh produce,” Barnett said. “It allows us to let people know that everything here is grown here.”
Maureen Fitzgerald, Cecil County Ag Coordinator, launched Cecil Grown earlier this year and so far has more than two dozen already certified.
“It’s been exciting,” Fitzgerald said. She did a lot of connecting during the Cecil County Fair with both the ag community and the public.
“I got a lot of good feedback at the Ag Showcase,” she said. At her booth in the Ed Walls Building she heard from the public.
“People are telling me they want to know where their food is grown and where it comes from,” Fitzgerald said.
Becoming Certified Cecil Grown brings leverage.
“This is another way for them to stand out among the big names,” Fitzgerald said.
Barnett said she and her husband have found that the Cecil Grown connection does better than their Facebook business page. Mark Crouse pointed to as many as 600 followers on the social media platform that come to the roadside stand on weekends from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We get a lot of people heading to the beach with their campers,” Crouse said as he bagged up vegetables for Jackie Taylor.
Along with the banners and signage, Fitzgerald also has T-shirts, sweat shirts, coffee mugs and tote bags being sold; all bearing the Cecil Grown logo.
“It’s not a fundraiser. It’s to raise awareness,” she said, adding the merchandise is sold at cost.
Carlisle said the Cecil Grown program is introducing him to new customers including restaurants that want to use locally sourced foods for their menus.
“I’m getting ready to put sweet corn at Forge Southern Comfort Food,” Carlisle said of the North East restaurant. “I also have sweet corn at Benjamin’s Market (in Rising Sun).”
“I have nothing but good things to say,” Carlisle said of Cecil Grown, adding, “It’s a very good program.”
To learn more about becoming a Cecil Grown member or to find out where to purchase Certified Cecil Grown products go to cecilcountyag.org.
