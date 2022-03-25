Brett Coakley, Eastern Regional Manager of the Freshwater Fisheries Program for Maryland Department of Natural Resources, dumps a bucket of brown and rainbow trout in Big Elk Creek inside the Fair Hill Natural lResources Management Area.
Brett Coakley, Eastern Regional Manager of the Freshwater Fisheries Program for Maryland Department of Natural Resources, talks with Eric Peters about the trout stocking project in Cecil County, which includes Big Elk Creek, Howard’s Pond and Rising Sun Pond.
Brett Coakley, Eastern Regional Manager of the Freshwater Fisheries Program for Maryland Department of Natural Resources, releases a net full of brown and rainbow trout into Big Elk Creek inside Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area. The fish — grown in state hatcheries the past two years — ranged from 9- to 22-inches in length.
Jerry Stivers and Jeff Dilling grab an empty net from Erik Yetter at the covered bridge inside Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area. The men were part of a Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries crew stocking brown and rainbow trout in Big Elk Creek.
Brett Coakley, Eastern Regional Manager of the Freshwater Fisheries Program for Maryland Department of Natural Resources, shows off one of the largest trout that came from a DNR hatchery to Big Elk Creek.
A rainbow trout, raised at Albert Powell Hatchery in Hagerstown, Md., swims free in Big Elk Creek.
Erik Yetter and Brett Coakley direct a hose from a truck holding hundreds of brown and rainbow trout into Big Elk Creek by the covered bridge inside Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Rainbow and brown trout, which were raised in captivity at Maryland Department of Natural Resources hatcheries, travel down a large hose headed for Big Elk Creek.
Rainbow and brown trout, which were raised in captivity at Maryland Department of Natural Resources hatcheries, travel down a large hose headed for Big Elk Creek.
James and Ellen Turner from Rising Sun watch with excitement as rainbow and brown trout are pumped into Big Elk Creek inside Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Jeff Dilling tries to hold on to a net full of wrigging brown and rainbow trout, which were about to be released into Big Elk Creek.
Brown and rainbow trout wriggle free of the net and fall into Big Elk Creek.
FAIR HILL — Trout of every size have been introduced to fresh waters all over Cecil County waiting for fishers to drop a hook with the right bait.
“The most popular bait is something called ‘Power Bait,’” explained Brett Coakley, Eastern Regional Manager of the Fisheries for Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “These fish are raised in captivity and fed pelletized food.”
Power Bait is a doughy material that the brown and rainbow trout stocked Wednesday at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area go for, along with worms and spinners.
James and Ellen Turner from Rising Sun watched as Coakley and his crew introduced 2,500 trout to Big Elk Creek by the covered bridge.
“I am going to be here Saturday morning and try to catch one of these,” James said.
DNR stock Big Elk Creek, Howards Pond in Elkton, Principio Creek and Rising Sun Pond several times in the winter and early spring with rainbow trout raised at the Albert Powell Hatchery in Hagerstown, Md. Brown trout came from Cushwa Hatchery, also in Hagerstown. The fish range from 9- to 22-inches. Licensed anglers who also have the $5 Trout Stamp can catch and keep up to 5 of these trout each day. The season opens Saturday.
“The trout stamp is what pays for these fish,” Coakley said.
While those under 16 do not need a license or a stamp, Coakley said those over 65 dropping a line in Maryland waters need a license but not the stamp.
As rain started to fall Wednesday afternoon, buckets were filled with fish from a large tank and introduced to various points along the Big Elk. Coakley knows where the water flows fastest, where it gets deepest and where some of the best fishing spots are located.
However, he also knows the parking lot across from Fair Hill Nature Center is going to fill up quickly before daybreak Saturday as anglers of all ages flock along the creek around the covered bridge.
“That’s the beauty of fishing here,” he said, “It’s a good parking area, you can park close and fish.”
Eric Peters was walking with his dog, Mojo, and slowed down to watch as buckets of fish — some a bright gold to orange — cascaded into the creek.
“This is great,” Peters said, noting that he and his canine companion may also come back Saturday and do a little fishing on the Big Elk.
