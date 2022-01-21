RISING SUN — Born and raised on a dairy farm, Steve Connelly said being a farmer never really gets out of your blood.
“I grew up in a barnyard with some pretty independent thinkers,” Connelly said Thursday, listing his dad, grandfather and uncles among them. “They taught me the value of hard work, clear thinking and you’ve got to put in the hours.”
Connelly, who lives in Rising Sun, was recently named Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, serving under Secretary Joe Bartenfelder.
“Steve Connelly has decades of experience working to advance Maryland agriculture, and I am very happy to announce his appointment as deputy secretary,” Bartenfelder said. “His experience and commitment to the ag community will continue to be a strong asset to the Hogan-Rutherford Administration.”
“I help run the day-to-day operations. There are four assistant secretaries reporting to me,” Connelly said. “I try to help the secretary carry out our mission. Understanding farmers is a big help.”
After high school, he got a degree in Natural Resources Economics from the University of Maryland and has gained experience working for the state, as well as USDA’s Farm Service Agency and the Maryland Farm Bureau.
Even though the family farm ceased operations in the 1980s, Connelly maintained his passion for all things agriculture.
“And I was lucky enough to stay in the business,” he said.
Throughout his adult life, Connelly has worked in various ag-related fields; including a crop insurance education program, which led to his first time as an MDA employee. This time around, Connelly was working for the department’s Marketing, Animal and Consumer Services division when he got the deputy secretary nod.
“There’s a lot of challenges facing farmers,” he said. “For the short term they are the high cost of fertilizer, the difficulty in getting good labor and the high cost of fuel.”
For the long term, Connelly listed climate change and the changing demands of consumers. However, here at home he is pleased with what he is seeing.
“Farmers in Cecil County have, quite frankly, done quite well” Connelly said. “Without a doubt buying local has encouraged folks to do more.”
Connelly said he looks forward to what he can accomplish in this new role, helping today’s farmers and assuring the next generation, especially those who want to continue their family farm.
“I am proud of the job farmers do ... I want to do what I can to make sure people stay in the business,” he said.
