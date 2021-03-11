ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture is advising horse owners to monitor their animals after a horse in Cecil County had to be euthanized last week due to equine herpes virus (EHV-1).
The privately-owned horse was diagnosed March 5 and did not respond to treatment. It was euthanized the following day according to MDA.
Around the same time a horse stabled at Laurel Park Racetrack in Anne Arundel County also tested positive. That horse was sent to Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, Va., and remains under treatment.
The neurological disease causes fevers, respiratory issues and problems with balance and gait. A pregnant mare, if infected, can lose its foal. Horse owners are also advised to watch their horse’s eating patterns because a loss of appetite can also be a symptom along with difficulty urinating, head tilt, inability to rise, nasal discharge and cough, and tail droop.
Four barns at the race track are on hold to prevent the animals from leaving until the virus can be contained and the horses cleared.
Much like the novel coronavirus, contact tracing is also conducted to determine from where the infection began.
Anyone needing more information can contact MDA’s Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810.
