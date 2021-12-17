NORTH EAST — Mid Atlantic Farm Credit has given its first round of Farmers on the Rise Awards to six farms, two of which are in Cecil County.
Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East and Long Green Farms in Rising Sun will receive $10,000 each to help their operations.
“We were pleased to have received more than 60 eligible applications and were inspired by each and every one of them,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “The future of agriculture within our region is incredibly diverse, and we are excited to watch these producers positively impact our industry.”
To enter, the farmer had to be between 18 and 40 years of age, a minority or veteran farmer, or have been in agriculture 10 years or less.
Wesley and Amanda Miller at Chesapeake Gold Farms plan to use the funds to help with the exponential growth they are experiencing.
“We are growing faster than what our facilities can handle,” Wes Miller said Thursday.
What started with the production of cheddar and Colby cheeses from their herd of dairy cows has now added yogurt and butter to the dairy line, plus freezer beef and artisanal meats. Renovating what had been the office of Dr. Miller on the family farm off of Dr. Miller Road helped but didn’t do enough, Miller said.
“With the grant money we will set up a structure to give us more room,” he said. He figures a manufactured or mobile structure of some sort will help. “We’ll have more room for office space, to pack and fill orders and for storage for dry goods.”
Miller said that should help until larger goals can be addressed.
“Our long term goal is to do on the farm processing,” he said, adding, “We’re not there yet.”
At Long Green Farm, Alice Crothers said she and Caleb — he’s the 8th generation on the family farm — will use their award for a sand separator.
“Our goal for our farm is to have a two-purpose methane digester,” Crothers said. “The long term goal is to turn animal waste into power for the farm and to the grid.”
To get to that larger goal — since their dairy herd is bedded in sand — they needed a way to remove that sand from the waste before going to a digester.
“We have applied for grants for methane digesters two times and have been told we need to get the sand out of the (manure) pit,” she said.
While it won’t pay the entire bill, Crothers said that the $10,000 award will help with the cost of the separator.
“Milk doesn’t pay for itself,” she said. The herd is contracted to Land O’Lakes and, she added, is subject to the volatility of the market. “We really have to find other avenues to produce income.”
According to Amanda Miller, the application process involved telling their personal story including their backgrounds in agriculture. The focus was on three pillars; leadership, environmental stewardship and financial character.
“It was an essay application. We were told it would be beneficial, but not necessary, to send a video,” she said. So the Millers produced “The Modern Farm Couple” with their application.
Some time after sending it in, Miller said they were notified that, of the 86 farmers that applied, they were in the top 10.
“We were excited about that. But then we had to go before the judges,” she said.
In the end, the panel decided to award the $10,000 prizes to six “Farmers on the Rise” instead of the initial five.
