Taylor Todd (left) and Hunter Johnson (right) were named the first Cecil County Farm Bureau Ambassadors in 2021 in the senior and junior divisions. Applications are being accepted now for the 2022 competition to be held July 22 at the Cecil County Fair.
ELKTON — Cecil County’s Farm Ambassador Program is open to boys and girls from 12 to 21 who are passionate about agriculture and whose families are members of the Cecil County Farm Bureau.
Winners in both the junior and senior division will be chosen the first night of the Cecil County Fair, July 22. The competition begins at 6 p.m.
This is the second year for the ambassador program, which replaced the Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau pageant. In 2021, which would have marked the 75th Miss Cecil County contest, the Farm Bureau made the decision to become more inclusive and make the scholarship pageant open to boys as well as girls. Hunter Johnson was named the Junior Farm Ambassador and Taylor Todd won the Senior crown.
When crowned last year, Todd said she hoped to teach agricultural science and run a small farm in her future. Johnson helps out on his family farm and said he would use his title as a platform to teach people from where their food comes.
The Junior competition is for youngsters 12 to 16 with those 17 to 21 welcome to go after the Senior title. The deadline to enter is July 10.
The winner of the Senior Ambassador will advance to the Maryland Farm Bureau competition Dec. 3-4 in Cambridge, Md.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Dairy Association will celebrate its 60th Maryland Dairy Princess Pageant July 13 in Frederick, Md. Many past princesses will be in attendance with memories and memorabilia from their reigns.
The reception at Clarion Inn begins at 6 with the pageant at 7 p.m. Four young ladies will vie for the state title; Sophia Shull, the Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess, Kaitlyn Bradley, Eastern Shore Dairy Princess, Makayla Burrier, Frederick Dairy Princess and Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie, Carroll County Dairy Princess.
Mackenzie Underwood from North East was named Maryland Dairy Princess 2016-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.