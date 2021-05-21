FAIR HILL — The Cecil County Fair Board of Directors has decided that the 2021 fair will go on as it did before the pandemic.
"We are going to do it as normally as we possibly can," Fair Board President Don Moore said Friday. "It will pretty much be as it was in 2019."
At the Thursday night meeting Moore said it was pointed out they were 63 days and counting from July 23, opening night of the fair at the Cecil County Fairgrounds inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Moore said there are still a few issues to be worked out but he wanted folks to know that the 9-day even they know and love will be back.
"The night time entertainment is a full go," he said. That includes tractor pulls, the rodeo and the demolition derby.
Because of last year's shut down the fair board lost revenue but Moore said a couple of lucrative fundraisers helped close the gap.
"The loss was not huge," he noted. The money raised went first and foremost to the 4-H participants.
"We still paid premiums to our 4-H kids," he said, referring to the virtual animal showing competitions. "We also had our normal expenses and insurance you have to pay regularly.
However he said there would be no increase in admission, holding the line again at $6 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12 and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at a discount. There will also be reserved seating for the demolition derby and ride specials on the midway as always.
Now that the decision has been made to return to normal, Moore said the work now goes full bore.
"We've got a couple of things we need to get done," he said. That includes repairs, new ventilation in the sheep barn and the hog barn and other details leading up to opening night.
"We'll be ready," he said.
The 2021 vendor information is up on the website at cecilcountyfair.org. Look for the full schedule of events to be posted soon.
"People are ready to get out," Moore said, adding he is among them. "We look forward to everyone coming to the fair."
