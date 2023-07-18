FAIR HILL — The Cecil County Fair returns July 21 and runs through July 29 and the Cecil County Fair Board has some changes this year; some subtle, others not so much.
“The Power Wheels Derby was well-received last year,” said Don Moore, president of the Cecil County Fair Board of Directors. This year there will be two nights of miniature derby fun for children ages 4 to 10.
July 28 and 29 at 7:30 is the time for this year’s Power Wheels Derby. Only 30 racers are allowed each night. Pre-registration is required by got to the Cecil County Fair website. The Demolition Derby, of course, will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as well as a Saturday matinee.
Also new this year is the minimum age to drive in the Demolition Derby.
“Now you have to be 18,” Moore said. That’s a switch from 16.
Admission to the Cecil County Fair is $4 for adults at the gate on opening night and $6 for the rest of the 9-day run. Senior citizens and kids 6-12 get in for half price. Kids 6 and younger get in free. Get discounts by purchasing online before the fair begins. Degeller Attractions is also offering discount bracelets for the carnival rides. This includes Buddy Night where the purchase of two bracelets is $30; a $10 savings.
Reserved seating will be added to the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo this year, Moore said. It has been a fixture for the Demolition Derby for years. Fans of the rodeo can purchase a guaranteed seat at CecilCountyFair.org.
Truck and tractor pulls run July 22 through the 24th, nightly. The rodeo is Tuesday and Wednesday night with the Demolition Derby the final three nights.
Cecil County Fair souvenirs return this year. Purchase an official t-shirt at the fair office next to the grandstands.
Chainsaw artists Team Uprooted, Mobile Glass Studio and blacksmith Jason Anderson return this year and Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant returns. He was last at the fair in 2018. New entertainment is Gail Mirabella and her Pool Party Pooches. This act features rescue dogs performing in and around the water.
Tuesday at the Cecil County Fair always means the Ag Showcase. This year, Moore said, the focus of the information coming from the showcase will be for the backyard farmer with a kitchen garden and a few goats, chickens or other livestock.
“People always think of this as being for the big farmers,” he said, pointing to the typical displays of large farm equipment and conversations about the U.S. Farm Bill and domestic and global agriculture issues. “This year we’re gearing it for everybody.”
Among the topics of discussion will be a presentation on small ruminants. The Ag Showcase will begin at 10 a.m.
Every night at the Cecil County Fair will be a concert featuring local and regional bands. Rock, country, bluegrass, gospel and contemporary Christian bands will be on stage outside of the Ed Walls building.
“That seemed to work for everybody,” Moore said of the location right next to Degeller Attractions’ rides and midway. He noted it kept the entertainment all together instead of sending concert goers to a field far off from the mainstream.
Moore said there will be some new food vendors this year including one selling sushi.
Of course, a trip to the Cecil County Fair should include a stroll through the exhibit barns to see all the projects that 4-H members have brought for competition. Notice this year that there will be no chickens, ducks, geese or swans on display this year. The ongoing Avian Influenza outbreak means these animals will not be allowed at the fair. 4-H members will be showing those animals virtually. However, the herds of cows, goats, sheep, pigs and horses as well as rabbits will be on display.
Once again this year, the 4-H Livestock Sale will be held on the final Saturday and Rebecca Kelly, Fair Board Director in charge of the sale, said the animals will be sold at auction by the head instead of by the pound. Kelly said it makes the process easier for everyone, but especially for the buyer.
The Cecil County Fair turns 70 this year and Moore said that one of the exhibit barns still in use probably pre-dates that first fair. Once this year’s fair is in the books that structure will be demolished and replaced.
“We got permission to do the replacement but by that time all the contractors were hired out,” he said. That meant one more fair in the ancient barn. “When we rebuild it will be two levels.”
That means the building will work with the slope of the ground, but also make it more useful for the fair by providing storage, he said.
Parking for the Cecil County Fair is free. Watch for signs directing traffic to that area where shuttles will transport you to the fair admission gates.
