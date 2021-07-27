FAIR HILL — According to Dale Bockrath the people sitting in the grandstands at the Cecil County Fair are in charge when he and Robert Saari are on stage with the Great Lakes Timber Show.
“The show is mostly the same throughout the fair,” Bockrath said Monday.
On top of the tools and skills aspect the men banter back and forth with good natured teasing. He and Saari read the audience to see how far they can go with the humor.
“The kids really make it funny,” he added.
As entertainment acts at the fair have been know to do, Great Lakes Timber Show relies on audience participation. Brayden Madron from Colora was called on to work with Bockrath to man a cross cut saw and race Saari through a large piece of timber. The cross cut won the battle, but lost the war when Saari brought out a “Home Improvement/Tim Taylor” style chain saw with a souped up motor for the second round.
Saari travels with his family to attend shows and competitions and now five out of his six daughters can log roll. One daughter used the income from performing in shows, along with scholarships to help pay for college.
Saari worked in the woods for many years, but now the 69-year-old from Washington state primarily does residential tree services.
“To me it’s a vacation from real work,” Saari, who has participated in shows since 1984, said. “It’s easier on my body to do this.”
Great Lakes Timber Show came to the fair from Escanaba, Mich. Bockrath has been involved with the show since the mid 90’s.
“I grew up around timber and in college they hosted a show like this in town,” he said. He enjoyed the axe throwing, cutting and sawing and honed his skills. “I had never seen it before. It takes a long time to get good.”
The next volunteer from the audience was James Warner, 11, from Rising Sun. With permission from his parents Warner wanted to try his hand at log rolling.
Removing his shoes and socks Warner stood on the large log floating in a shallow pool in the arena at the fair. Once Saari let go of the log it was up to the youngster to stay on top. His second attempt lasted a little longer than the first. Accepting their congratulations, he continued to visit the Cecil Fair Fair soaking wet but happy.
“I just like to try new things,” Warner said “I wanted to do it.”
The Great Lakes Timber Show will have three shows on each day of the fair. Times will vary.
