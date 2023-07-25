FAIR HILL — Cecil County 4-H animal competitions are in full swing at the Cecil County Fair with farm animals taking center stage.
Cecil County 4-H competes for meat goat ribbons
Under the Stafford Pavilion Monday, it was Colby Hough’s job to judge the young people and their animals that participated in the 4-H Meat Goat Show.
“I look for good muscle, retail product potential, balance and structure,” Hough said of his search for a winning goat. The first round was for Fitting and Showing.
With their goats on leads, the 4-Hers entered the ring and lined up to one side. The game began as each young person had to continually check on the posture of their goat while keeping an eye on the judge. Each had their own routine, such as pulling the goat up by its head.
“You lift it up and push it into you,” explained Caity Mitchell, who went on to win Grand Champion. That lift pops a muscle in its neck and makes it stand better. It does not hurt the goat, Mitchell added.
Others grab the goat’s tail. Mitchell said there are several reasons for that maneuver in competition.
“Some hold the tail up to straighten the back or to make the tail stand up,” she said, adding it can also make a stubborn goat move.
He also suggested that the youngsters never say “I don’t know” to any question he asks.
“Make something up,” he said.
Hough applauded all the contestants and, before announcing the ribbon placement in each competition, offered contestants feedback on the best attributes he had seen; among them good eye contact with the judge, ring awareness and keeping a doe’s feet on point.
To one youngster, whose goat seemed intent on jumping, he gave this advice:
“When you get a goat that is fidgety take it on a little circle and bring it back,” he said.
Hough said he expected to see market and breeding goats during the competition. Breeding goats can be any age, while market goats are young.
“They are typically born in January or February,” he said.
The meat goats — especially those which won Grand Champion or Reserve — will be sold Saturday at the Cecil County 4-H Livestock Auction, which begins at noon in the Stafford Pavilion.
After Fitting and Showing, there was a Pee Wee Show that allows children too young to join 4-H to get some ring experience. They are accompanied by a 4-H member or an adult.
