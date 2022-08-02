Angie Thomas, assistant principal at Kenmore Elementary Schools, said she was glad she took the advice and wore rubber boots when competing Wednesday night in the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event. She had to scrub them later.
Cecil County Councilman Al Miller, right, celebrates when hearing he and The Rev. Steve Basht, pastor of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, were the top two in a field of eight contestants in the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair.
Cecil County Councilman and farmer Al Miller shows he knows what he is doing in the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair. He was one of 8 celebrity contestants.
Jim Leitgeb, principal of Elkton High School, said he would compete in Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event if he was given a smaller pig next year.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath was glad that his assigned swine was Clarence, a grand champion.
Diana Hawley, president of the Cecil County School Board, tried talking her pig into submission during the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
Jim Leitgeb, principal of Elkton High School, celebrates successfully getting his pig back into its pen in the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair.
Katy Kerns, a member of the Cecil County Fair Board of Directors, emceed the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair Wednesday night.
Sgt. Michael Kalinsky with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office celebrates when hearing how he fared among the eight who took part in Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair.
The Rev. Steve Basht, pastor of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, was declared the winner in the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair Wednesday night.
FAIR HILL — Only one contestant in the Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair had any past experience herding livestock, but that was not who bested the field of eight.
The Rev. Steve Basht, pastor of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, was the winner over farmer and Cecil County Councilman Al Miller.
Each celebrity was assigned a Cecil County 4-H pig with instructions to guide the pig out of the pen, through a figure-8 course around two folding chairs and back to its pen. Some took advice from the pigs’ owners and borrowed crops and brushes.
“It was much harder than I thought it would be,” said Jim Leitgeb, principal of Elkton High School. “It was very tough.”
Diana Hawley, president of the Cecil County School Board, tried talking to her pig.
“I was saying, ‘C’mon little buddy,’” Hawley said, adding, “I have completely accepted the fact that I was going to fail.”
She noted that another contest, Angie Thomas, assistant principal at Kenmore Elementary, had a well-behaved pig.
“She went so fast,” Thomas said of her assigned swine.
Matt Roath, mayor of Perryville, said he attacked the task as if he were walking a dog.
“And they gave me a grand champion pig named Clarence,” he said.
Leitgeb said he would do it again under one condition.
