Sherri Isaac, principal of Rising Sun Elementary School, did a lot of laughing as she guided her pig through the figure 8 track for the Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
Jennifer Bird, a guidance counselor at Cecil County School of Technology, holds a marshmallow where her pig can see it in hopes of getting the animal to move through the figure 8 track at the Cecil County Fair Wednesday night.
Answering questions posed by Tarra Todd, Cecil County Farm Bureau Ambassador, Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event competitors show their answers. Pictured is Beth Creek, executive director of Youth Empowerment Source, North East Town Commissioner Catherine Bernard-Dutton, Jennifer Bird, guidance counselor for Cecil County School of Technology and Sherri Isaacs, principal of Rising Sun Elementary School.
With the competition complete there was a Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event team photo Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair. In fair tradition, all eight competitors took home a ribbon but only one trophy was awarded.
Jim Comegys, assistant principal of the Cecil County School of Technology, tries to guide his assigned pig through its paces inside the Swine Barn at the Cecil County Fair.
Wayne Stafford, president of the Maryland Farm Bureau and a farmer in Elkton, guides his pig around the ring as part of the Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
Beth Creek, executive director of Youth Empowerment Source, reacts to advice from the crowd as she attempts to direct her pig Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
Luke Jamison, 4, from Perryville, was having fun watching the Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
A marshmallow on the end of a lead is how Mary Beth Weaber, assistant principal of Rising Sun Middle School, coaxed her pig through its paces Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Callahan said if he is asked to compete in next year's Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event he will have "better form and better technique."
North East Town Commissioner Catherine Bernard-Dutton had a fast-moving, albeit hard-headed pig when she competed Wednesday night in the Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair.
All in good fun, the competitors in the Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event celebrate as winners are announced.
Mary Beth Weaber, assistant principal of Rising Sun Middle School, won the trophy and bragging rights at the Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event Wednesday night at the Cecil County Fair.
FAIR HILL — There were teachers, administrators, an elected official, an executive director, a deputy and even a farmer in this year’s Cecil Celebrities Barnyard Event at the Cecil County Fair.
In the end it was Mary Beth Weaber, assistant principal of Rising Sun Middle School, who took the trophy with the highest score for wrangling a pig and answering agriculture related trivia questions.
“I didn’t do well but I did it,” said Beth Creek, executive director of Youth Empowerment Source.
Jim Comegys, assistant principal at the Cecil County School of Technology, said he would add the experience to his resumè.
“I’m a pig wrestler now,” Comegys said, adding he used his skills working with teenagers while in the arena Wednesday night. “This was much harder. Teens listen to your words. Pigs don’t listen.”
The contestants had to drive their pig in a figure-eight around two folding chairs and back into its pen. They then had to answer agriculture related questions. Tarra Todd, Cecil County Farm Bureau Ambassador, emceed the question and answer portion, grilling the contestants on such subjects as farm acreage, top crops and top livestock in Cecil County.
Jennifer Bird, a guidance counselor at CCST, was nominated for the event by Kaylin Stafford, a member of the Class of 2023. Bird said being in the arena gave her pause.
“If I can get 350-plus seniors to stand and sit at graduation that’s confidence,” she said. However, that confidence was challenged trying to direct her pig through the figure-eight.
She had an advantage of sorts when she was handed a marshmallow to bribe the animal.
“They didn’t tell me about the marshmallow,” Comegys said.
For Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Callahan, being in the competition was an initiation of sorts as the newly-minted law enforcement officer was teased by senior officers as he tried to guide his pig.
“The pig was much more stubborn than I thought it was going to be,” Callahan said.
Callahan said that, if asked, he’d return to the competition.
“I’ll have more practice, better form, better technique,” he said.
“I’d try it again,” Creek said, adding, “I would hope for a less stubborn pig.”
