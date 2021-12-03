RISING SUN — It stands to reason that a Holiday Craft Fair at Calvert Grange would center around those whose crafts come from agriculture.
Everything from hand made soaps to bird houses, deer calls, apparel, and – of course – Christmas ornaments, wreaths and decorations will be for sale Saturday Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Vendors include Creations By Montana, Simple Boho Shoppe, Ellie Bellie Candle, Bunny Love Yarn and Glenfiddich Wool.
Kathleen England and her husband Robby raise Border Leicester sheep on Glenfiddich Farm in northern Pennsylvania. However, Kathleen will have her wares at the grange in Rising Sun Saturday, the town in which Robby was born and raised.
“My husband had always farmed in Cecil County and he wanted a farm of his own,” Kathleen said. As newlyweds some 40 years ago the couple found that farm land in Millerton, Pa. was less expensive and settled there to raise cows.
“It’s harder to raise cows up here,” she said they soon learned. Having experienced sheep farming on their honeymoon in England and Wales the Englands made the livestock switch to Border Leicester sheep.
“It’s a mild meat and a soft wool,” she said.
Robby shears the sheep and Kathleen either spins the wool herself or sends it off for processing to do the same.
“Sheep give quite a bit every year,” she said of the annual shearing.
A long fiber wool, England said Border Leicester is also soft and flowing.
“Border Leicester wool has a sheen to it, almost a luster,” she said.
A lifelong knitter, England and a friend designed what she calls a “swancho” that is one of her most popular items for sale.
“It’s a poncho with sleeves,” she explained. It’s designed in a way that gives the wearer easy access to pockets in their jeans or shirt underneath. “We made a slit. You have to get to your pocket for your cellphone.”
Her niece, Kerstin Polanco, raises angora rabbits and she often mixes the rabbit wool with her sheep. It offers an even softer yarn. Polanco owns Bunny Love Yarn in Fawn Grove, Pa.
She dyes very little of the wool, preferring to retain its natural color.
“About a third of our flock is not white ... so you get browns and taupes,” she said. “It’s just so beautiful.”
At the Calvert Grange Holiday Craft Fair England and Polanco will share a space and sell such items as fingerless mitts and hats plus their skeins of wool, combed wool ready for crafting, wool roving and drop spindle kits.
Other vendors will be selling doll clothes, jewelry, turkey calls, lanyards and so much more. Karen Cline said organizers looked specifically for those vendors offering hand made and home made crafts to make this event unique.
England said shows such as these offer a chance for the public to see another side of the agriculture community.
“We have gotten so far away from agriculture,” she said. “People think all sheep are created equal and they are not.”
Proceeds from the craft sale — which includes food and refreshments — help the Calvert Grange support its scholarship program.
