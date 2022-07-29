FAIR HILL — To prove his point, Herman Cook first turned three adults in the ring at the Cecil County Fair and had them try to get four head of cattle into a trailer.
It was fun to watch but the three soon surrendered. That’s when Cook brought out Buster, his Hangin Tree Cowdog.
“That’s an actual breed,” Cook, from Chesapeake City, said. “It’s a very tough breed. You have to be firm.”
Cook used to work with Border Collies until he saw an ad for the cowdogs in a magazine. He let his family know he wanted one. He got a puppy for his birthday. He was hooked.
“If Border Collies are Cadillacs these are Corvettes,” he said.
Cook said he’s been working with Hangin Tree Cowdogs for 10 years now, offering his services to ranchers. At the same time, he also breeds the dogs, selling the puppies for no less than $500, and holds clinics to train owners.
“The two most important things owners need to teach the dog is to stop when you tell it and come to you when you call,” Cook said. “When I want him to come to me it’s two short whistles.”
Cook directs Buster with a series of whistles that tell the super smart and super fast dog how to respond to get the herd moving in the right direction.
“Sheep, goats, ducks, geese, cattle ... they’re all the same,” he said of the animals Buster can rustle. “My dogs are like my toolbox.”
