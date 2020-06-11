Beware the longhorned tick

News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Future Harvest is making mini-grants available to all small to mid-scale farmers to help feed the hungry in the community through its Feed The Need Campaign.
Through its Giving Tuesday fundraising Future Harvest raised more than $20,000 and will use it to make mini grants from $500 to $5,000 available for such programs as a sliding scale membership in a CSA and home delivery to those in need.
Half the money is committed to being awarded to farmers of color including black and indigenous people. Grant recipients will have flexibility in how the funds are used.
“We recognize the incredibly important role that our farmers play when times are good, and especially now, when times are rough,” said Future Harvest’s Executive Director Dena Leibman. “Whether they are in the cities, the suburbs, or rural areas, our farmers are resilient. They are rising to the occasion to feed and sustain the region with fresh, healthy, local food. They are our second line of defense; they are the heroes and heroes we champion. We must support them now as they feed our communities!”
Vegetable, fruit, meat and dairy producers in Maryland and Delaware are eligible. The deadline to apply is July 15.
The application for ‘Feed the Need’ can be found at FutureHarvestCASA.org
•••
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace is debuting its brand new brown barn with the CSA pick ups on Tuesdays. Also Steve and Steph Colegrove offer a Rowdy BBQ during the pick-ups from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. featuring locally produced foods. Also those who would like to enjoy Michelle’s home made herb bread need to call by Monday at 6 p.m.
Third Way Farm participates in the Havre de Grace Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 8:30 to 12 p.m.
Call 717-669-1351 for more information on any of the goings-on at Third Way Farm.
•••
Priapi Gardens in Cecilton opens its online farm store every Monday morning through Tuesday at 5 p.m. for ordering produce from the greenhouses and fields. Check out their six-for-$20 deals, but they go fast.
Of course the market is open for shopping, but in keeping with CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Observe social distancing and wear a mask. For more information call 410-275-9438 for the quickest response.
•••
University of Maryland Extension offers a step-by-step guide to check cattle for ticks. This is important because yet another invasive species has been found in Maryland; the Asian longhorned tick.
Racheal Slattery, beef and dairy extension agent, said the ticks have been found in three counties so far — Allegany, Montgomery and Price George’s — and work is being done to develop testing and monitor its spread.
”We are having livestock producers send in their ticks for two reasons: To identify the type of tick — we are currently trying to determine the varieties and at what population,” Slattery said. “(and) we are working to develop a cattle specific pathogen assay for ticks and the more ticks we collect, the better.”
Farmers need to check each head of cattle with the back of the bare hand and remove any found. Use tweezers, a tick spoon or leatherman pliers to remove the tick. Remove it carefully to get all of the tick.
All ticks should be stuck to a piece of masking tape and placed in a plastic bag with a damp paper towel. Unlike spotted lantern fly samples, do not free the ticks but label the bag with the farm name and address and the date and location on the animal where the tick was found.
Send the ticks to Dr. Megan Fritz, University of Maryland, 4291 Field House Drive, Plant Sciences Building, Room 4112, College Park MD 20742.
•••
Cecil County Soil Conservation District is 75 years old this year, one of three in Maryland to celebrate this milestone. Dating back to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, these organizations help farmers care for their land and water. However thanks to COVID-19, the celebration will be held in 2021. Chris Brown, district manager, said a date would be announced soon on its website and social media.
Cecil County Soil Conservation has its offices in Elkton.
•••
Where Pigs Fly Farm in Centreville, Md. is offering a webinar June 28 called “Pasture-Raised Poultry 101.” Jennifer Vaccaro and Brian Knox will discuss various topics including brooder materials and set up, security, moveable coops, flock health and daily chores.
Lindsey Gilmour from Chesapeake Harvest will also talk about food safety considerations when raising livestock near produce.
Admission to the webinar is on a sliding scale. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
To register or for details go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pasture-raised-poultry-101-tickets-106410344204?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=c4c4aea855&mc_eid=96c3e9f733
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
