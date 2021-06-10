News from the fields, farms and beyond…
When a large national meat processing company was hacked and put out of commission it created a panic that meat supplies would dry up at grocery stores.
However there are a growing number of Cecil County farmers raising beef, chicken, lamb, goat and other livestock with a ready supply of meats ready to go into freezers.
One of those is Locust Hill Farms in Earleville where Christopher Price is a third generation farmer raising Angus beef.
"My grandfather bought this farm in 1948 and started a beef operation," Price said.
Now more than 70 years later Price said most of the business is in freezer beef ordered by customers and picked up at one of two processors; Haass in Dover or Sudlersville Meat Locker.
"Both are USDA certified and vacuum seal the meat," Price said.
Customers order quarters, halves or a full cow and select what cuts are desired.
"You pay the butcher for processing and pay Locust Hill for the hanging weight," he said.
Like Amanda Miller at Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East, Price said he saw more customers of Locust Hill Farm beef when the pandemic erupted and the illness caused shutdowns at the processing plants. People discovered a local source for the beef the grocery stores could not provide.
While he does sell some beef to that type of operation the majority of Locust Hill customers are the families in the area in search of healthy, local beef.
"Every one of the cows is in the grass right now," he said, pointing to the pasture with some 400 heads grazing. "They all get a grain finish."
July orders are now being accepted. Locust Hill Farm can be contacted through Facebook, via email at locusthillbeef@yahoo.com or by calling Price at 443-309-4601
•••
Harford County Public Library Foundation is hosting "Once Upon a Rodeo" June 19 starting at noon at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air.
Along with a rodeo, vendors, food and beer and a petting zoo, plus you can also enjoy a concert by Jimmie Allen who was recently named New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.
"Once Upon A Rodeo is going to be an incredible day of fun," said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. "There will be outdoor activities for everyone in the family, and Jimmie Allen’s concert is sure to be one not to miss. We are grateful to the Harford County Public Library Foundation for organizing this fundraiser that will assist us with programming at libraries throughout the county."
Taking place from 1-4 is the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned ProRodeo event produced by Painted Pony Championship Rodeo.
Taking the stage at 4 p.m. is Frank Sollivan & The Dirty Kitchen Band, a 2020 Grammy nominee for best bluegrass album and a 2016 winner of the International Bluegrass Music Award for Instrumental Group of the Year.
General admission tickets are $30 per person. Children 10 and younger get in free. Anyone 17 or younger with a Harford County Public Library Card gets in free.
Park at Bel Air High School and take the free shuttle to the Equestrian Center.
Go to onceuponarodeo.org for tickets and more information.
•••
All 4-H and Open Class Home Arts, Farm & Garden and Animal entries must be in by July 1 to compete in the Cecil County Fair. Entries must be made online through the Blue Ribbon Entry System at cecilcountyfair.org. There will be online tutorials to help you June 11 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. and June 21 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Send an email to email entries@cecilcountyfair.org to receive the Zoom links.
Anyone who needs more help, or computer access to enroll, should be at Calvert Grange June 16 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. There will be computers set up and people on hand to assist.
Entry tags for the different competitions can be picked up July 16 from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Stafford Pavilion on the Cecil County Fairgrounds.
The Cecil County Fair runs July 23-31.
•••
Tickets go on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. for the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, which will take place Oct. 14-17.
The premiere facility is one of only two 5-Star equestrian events in the United States and will bring four days of Olympic level Eventing to Cecil County. Prize money for the Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping is $325,000 combined.
General admission tickets start at $15 but there are packages and seating levels including Grandstand Box Seats, Reserved Club Level and Tier 1 VIP Hospitality.
All tickets give entrance to the elite competitions and unlimited access to vendor areas, on-site fan opportunities and special events.
There are also tailgating options for Saturday Oct. 16 during the Cross Country phase. Look for details to be announced on this option soon.
“It is very exciting to finally be able to announce tickets going on sale for the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill,” said Jeff Newman, President & CEO of The Fair Hill Organizing Committee. “We’re thrilled to welcome spectators and horse enthusiasts from all over to Cecil County and beautiful Fair Hill. The new Fair Hill Special Event Zone is spectacular and literally offers a breath of fresh air for those seeking a scenic outdoor, family-oriented experience this fall, while enjoying world-class competition.”
Go to Maryland5Star.us/Tickets to get in line before the ticket windows open Monday.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
