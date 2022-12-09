Tracie Mahan was one of two speakers Tuesday night to ask the mayor and commissioners to revisit the backyard chickens issue in Perryville. Mahan told the board she has a petition with well over 200 signatures in favor.
PERRYVILLE — Perryville’s mayor and commissioners thought they had already decided the issue of owning chickens in town limits, but several residents asked again at Tuesday’s meeting if there was a chance for a change of mind.
“We’ve got over 200 signatures on petitions,” said Tracie Mahan, hinting she had “compelling evidence” to present. However, Mayor Matt Roath said the issue had already been discussed several times and each time the board agreed not to allow backyard chickens in town limits.
“Thank you for your effort,” Roath said, adding, “There’s nothing at this time to put it back on the agenda.”
Mahan asked the board to reconsider and Commissioner Tim Snelling stated he would be open to revisiting the issue.
“I’d be willing to take a second look if any board member was interested,” Snelling said.
Commissioner Bob Taylor was not.
“I’ve talked to far more people who don’t want chickens, more than 200,” Taylor said.
Earlier this year, Cecil County passed a backyard chickens law allowing property owners with more than 20,000 square feet to have a flock for their own purposes. In August, as the town was beginning its charter overhaul, it was suggested that the town add referendums to that charter to address issues such as backyard chickens. Referendums are not yet available in Perryville, but language is in recently introduced ordinances that — if passed — will make that avenue available to voters.
While the mayor noted no one on the board was against chickens, per se, there was no reason to reconsider allowing for small flocks in town limits.
“If you want to bring it back up knowing it won’t go any further, you’re welcome to,” Commissioner Michelle Linkey said. “I agree that I don’t see it changing.”
Donna Hennemuth was still stinging over having to get rid of her flock and asked if anyone else in town had done likewise. She asked the board why she was fined.
“Because you had a neighbor who complained,” Roath said.
Hennemuth was somewhat stunned.
“You don’t complain about your neighbor so they can break the law?” she said, to which Roath said she could do the same.
“You are very welcome to make complaints,” Roath said.
Linkey noted that the town’s code enforcement officer, Charles Hicks, would be responding to any complaints and also tours the town to find them on his own.
“But not every violation is found every time,” she said.
