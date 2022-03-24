Two Cecil County poultry operations have now tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. While not dangerous to humans, the virus is a threat to the poultry industry and can quickly wipe out entire flocks.
ANNAPOLIS — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been found in a second flock of chickens in Cecil County according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
This latest discovery was confirmed a week ago in a pullet operation. The earlier case was in a layer operation where more than 1.1 million chickens were destroyed to stop the spread.
To date there have been three confirmed cases of the disease in Maryland, which is highly contagious to poultry but does not affect humans. Two are in Cecil County and a third in Queen Anne’s. The outbreak first appeared in late February in neighboring New Castle County, Del.
The MDA has amended quarantine regulations on poultry manure since the order was first issued. Restrictions on the transport of litter have been adjusted. Instead of a wholesale ban on the popular fertilizer, affected product can be moved 14 days after birds have been processed and the driver of the truck carrying the manure has MDA certification.
Outside of the restricted areas — Cecil, Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties are in restriction — the 14-day rule still applies, but no driver permitting is required.
The order remains in effect until Aug. 8, 2022.
Don Moore, president of the Cecil County Fair Board of Directors, said the restrictions mean that the poultry competitions at the Fair in July will be canceled.
