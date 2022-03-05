Poultry operations in Cecil County are urged to take biosecurity measures such as washing down footwear before and after entering a poultry house to avoid spreading the high contagious avian influenza. It only affects poultry and was recently found in Cecil County.
Poultry operators in Cecil County are urged to be more vigilant now that the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza was found in a county flock.
Poultry operations in Cecil County are urged to take biosecurity measures such as washing down footwear before and after entering a poultry house to avoid spreading the high contagious avian influenza. It only affects poultry and was recently found in Cecil County.
ANNAPOLIS, MD — A Cecil County poultry farm has tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) and state and federal agriculture authorities -- while not identifying what it referred to as "the index farm" -- did say it was a commercial layer operation and it is now under strict quarantine.
The affected flock was destroyed, according to Cassie Shirk, spokeswoman for Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Consumers need not worry, however.
“Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain healthy and safe to eat and handle. All poultry growers, operators, and owners, including those who manage backyard flocks, must remain vigilant,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “MDA, USDA and other partner agencies are working diligently to address and localize the situation, including quarantining and testing nearby flocks.”
This highly pathogenic strain is a very contagious strain that spreads quickly in avian populations through manure as well as eye and nasal secretions. According to MDA this avian influenza can also spread through contact with contaminated clothing and shoes of humans caring for the flocks or on equipment used in that operation.
Found in chickens, ducks and turkeys it has also been detected in wild populations of ducks, geese, shorebirds and raptors. Wild birds can carry the virus without getting sick. However domesticated birds can get very ill.
H5N1 was found recently in Delaware. The virus was last found in Maryland in 2016, causing emergency orders to be issued.
Owners of poultry of any size flock should take precautions such as restricting access, avoiding cross contamination and providing foot baths and foot mats with disinfectant, a boot washing station with disinfectant and footwear changing area or foot covers.
Another precaution is to secure animal feed to keep out wild birds, rodents or other animals, properly cover and maintain litter and contaminated materials, keep those materials from blowing off premises and maintain a log of who moves in and out of poultry houses.
MDA also asks that sick birds or an unusual increase in illness be reported to the Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810. Questions can also be asked by sending an email to MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov
