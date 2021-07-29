FAIR HILL — All those chain saw carvings, blown glass pieces, and wrought iron gadgets being made while you watch at the Cecil County Fair get sold at auction.
The first auction was Wednesday night and raised more than $3,000 for the fair. A second auction will be held Saturday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday night’s sale, led by Auctioneer George Mitchell, was full of unique pieces, friendly banter and teasing – even before the bidding began.
There were conversations that began with, “Don’t you need that at your house?” and “Wouldn’t that look great in your barn?” or “Your wife would love that.”
Once the bidding began it was mostly business. Deb Given waited patiently until the chiseled wooden fox carved by Team Uprooted came up.
“I have a bunch (of foxes) in all different kinds,” the Elkton woman said. “I’ve never had a carved one.”
On the other side of the big tent Marie Madron had her eyes on a white glass pumpkin made by Mobile Glass Blowing.
“I want to set it on a table with lights around it,” the Colora woman said. She has other pumpkins already but none were white.
Nearby Mark Crouch conspired to win a chain saw carved giraffe.
“I’m bidding for a friend,” Crouch explained. That friend is Ryan Howard, who wanted the giraffe for his son Brodie.
Bill Gray had his eye on the massive carved bear.
“I got two other pieces years back,” Gray, from Elkton said. That includes a statue of a rock fish with cat tails and a duck.
Several people took turns showing the audience the different pieces up for sale including Andrew Barczewski and Tyler Ewing – both members of the fair board of directors – and Grant Barczewski.
Grant, 9, held the glass items aloft like a pro, showing them to the eager bidders.
One of the hotly contested pieces was a glass ear of corn with its bright green leaves and rows of corn on the cob. The winning bidder was Mary Scheeler of Scheeler Seeds in Earleville. She upped her winning and gave the fair a check for more than her bid.
Given won her wooden fox to the delight of her friend, Brenda Curry.
“I made her bid,” Curry said.
Crouch successfully bid for that giraffe. Howard wasted no time hooking up with Marty Long, head carver for Team Uprooted.
“He’s over there now talking to Marty about putting spots on it,” Howard said.
Madron was equally jazzed that she won the white pumpkin but said her goal was not about winning.
“I’m doing it for the fair,” Madron said. “They do such good work.”
Gray, content with his successful bear bid, knows where they carved critter will reside along with his other two pieces.
“All three are going to be on my back deck,” he said.
