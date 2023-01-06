News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The Young Farmers Legislative Breakfast will be held Jan. 30 at Calvert Grange. This is your opportunity to enjoy a great, free, hot breakfast, juice and coffee and also meet with the Cecil County delegation to Annapolis.
With the Maryland General Assembly about to go into its 90 day session, this is a way to let the senators and delegate understand what is important in the county’s ag community.
Please send an email to rsguethler@gmail.com or call or text 443-206-8766 by Jan. 23 to reserve a seat.
Calvert Grange is located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. The event begins at 7:30 a.m.
•••
Don’t forget about the Cecil County Winter Agronomy Meeting Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Calvert Grange. Those planning to have lunch provided need to register and pay $10 by Jan. 12. Sign up to attend and reserve lunch at https://tinyurl.com/47bh5d9m.
The Winter Agronomy Meeting provides updates on ag topics including changes in regulations and upcoming state and federal legislation but also provides training toward toward Nutrient Management and Pesticide licenses.
•••
If you are looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, Hannimal Farm in Elkton may have the answer.
From Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, Hannimal Farm is offering Valentine’s Cuddle-Grams. Your Valentine will get 20 minutes of one-one-one fluffiness for $75. Brittany Groth has several cuddle-worthy options; mini goats, mini cows, pony, and sheep. Depending on the location of your valentine there may be a mileage cost. You can also add chocolates, flowers or other gifts with your Cuddle-Gram.
Contact Groth at hannimalfarm@gmail.com to book a date and time.
•••
Applications are now being accepted for the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program. Sponsored by the Upper Shore Regional Council, the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program offers assistance in Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Galvinell Meats in Conowingo is a past winner of the program. The company on Ragan Road used the funding to build a new, safer unloading dock for livestock.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Get the application and other information at https://www.ccgov.org/government/economic-development/agriculture/upper-shore-agriculture-grants.
Priority is given to projects that benefit the entire agricultural community, feature collaboration between two or more businesses, involve new markets, enhance climate resiliency, support Black, Indigenous and people of color, Women, or Veteran farmers, or promote the Cecil Grown Buy Local campaign.
•••
Turkey Point Vineyard is working with North East Chamber of Commerce for its “Winter Lights, Cecil Nights” promotion by hosting Firepit Family Nights Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
Reserve a firepit for up to eight people for $40 at NorthEastChamber.org. Along with the fire, you also get supplies for hot dogs and s’mores. Bring your own non-alcoholic beverages.
Turkey Point Vineyard is located at 2936 Turkey Point Road in North East.
•••
The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and the Waters Advocacy Coalition have publicly announced their displeasure with the Waters of the United States rule.
Ted McKinney, CEO of NASDA, said the US Department of the Army’s Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency are over stepping their regulatory bounds.
“The EPA’s latest rule on defining “waters of the United States” is a statement of federal overreach that ignores states’ authority to regulate intrastate water quality and the Clean Water Act’s statutory mandate for cooperative federalism,” McKinney said. “Farmers are committed to being responsible stewards of the land and water that they use to grow food, and the effectiveness of WOTUS should be taken with the same seriousness.”
Waters Advocacy Coalition echoes that sentiment, saying both federal agencies did not listen to any of the public comment received during the legislative approval process.
”Unfortunately, the agencies failed to pay attention to the input they received during their public comment process, as well as their regional roundtables on the proposed rulemaking,” the WAC statement reads. “Instead the rule’s reliance on vague terms will make it very difficult for any business or individual trying to comply with the Clean Water Act.”
Officials of WAC also fear this will make important and necessary functions impossible.
”The new rule comes at a time when the Supreme Court is weighing the scope of the CWA in the case of Sackett v. EPA. A ruling in the Sackett case could negate (or render irrelevant) significant elements of this WOTUS rule, which will create even more confusion for landowners and businesses throughout the country,” the WAC statement reads. “Regrettably, EPA’s new water rule not only makes these efforts more difficult, it also puts sorely needed infrastructure projects at risk and threatens to make food, housing, and energy even more expensive for America’s families.”
McKinney agrees that clarity is much needed.
”Although we recognize EPA’s attempt at clarifying through a roster of exemptions, its rule ignores the voices of nearly all in American agriculture who have long been seeking clarity on this issue, especially regarding the debate over what is and is not a navigable water.”
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
