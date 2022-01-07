News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Cecil County Winter Agronomy Meeting will be held Jan. 18 from 8:30 until 3 p.m. at Calvert Grange Hall, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Admission is $10, which covers all the education materials, morning refreshments and lunch. Register by Jan. 11, however, if you want to be sure to get the lunch.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/mtv4z6uu to reserve your seat.
The day’s events include the credit instruction for the Nutrient Management Voucher and Private Pesticide License.
Doris Behnke, Senior Agent with the UMD Extension in Elkton, said she has enlisted two experts to talk on topics that will lead to this necessary recertification.
“I have Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture who will update us on the spotted lantern fly,” Behnke said. That’s an invasive insect that was first discovered in Cecil County three years ago.
Also speaking will be Kurt Vollmer from the University of Maryland Extension.
“He’s our new weed specialist who will talk about Palmer amaranth,” Behnke said. Native to the southwest United States and Mexico it can now be found in Maryland. It’s an invasive and destructive weed especially to soybeans.
While the Cecil County Winter Agronomy meeting is face to face Behnke said the state extension office will offer a virtual option in February.
•••
Young Farmers Legislative Breakfast will be held Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. also at Calvert Grange Hall, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
This is your opportunity to hear from local law and policy makers as well as your fellow farmers and ag supporters and the Cecil County Farm Bureau.
Organizers need you to pre-register to assure there is enough food for the free lunch. Send an email to cecilfarmbureau@gmail.com or call 817-343-8404.
•••
A study is underway being lead by University of Maryland and Extension Educators on well water quality on farms. To participate complete a short survey at https://ume.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0uFvsZKANHrpVH0. The overall goal is to help farmers ensure that the drinking water coming from their well is safe and clean.
Of those taking the survey as many as 75 will be given reduced-cost water testing as the study looks at water quality in different regions around Maryland.
•••
The award for Best Overall Documentary Short Film at the 2021 EQUUS Film & Arts Fest went to the Maryland Horse Industry Board.
MHIB was honored for a 7-minute documentary entitled “Why Horses — Welcome to the Maryland Horse Industry.”
“We are so proud and honored that ‘Why Horses’ was recognized at this year’s EQUUS Film & Arts Fest,” said Ross Peddicord, MHIB Executive Director. “Maryland is fortunate to have such talented creatives in our state that have been able to capture the importance of Maryland’s horse industry in film, photo, podcasts, books, artwork, and other mediums.”
Rural Maryland Council funded the production made to promote horses during Maryland Horse Month in October.
The film can be viewed on the MHIB YouTube channel.
•••
Eastern Shore Land Conservancy will partner with Lower Shore Land Trust on an initiative aimed at producing a six part bird conservation series.
With a grant from Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative Small Grant Program, ESLC and LSLT will work to highlight the birds of the Delmarva Peninsula, which are critical to the ecosystem.
In announcing the award ESLC called the peninsula “a vulnerable area.”
“Habitat loss from sea level rise and development, along with large-scale changes in farming practices have contributed to the declines in a variety of bird species once plentiful on the coastal landscape, such as saltmarsh sparrow, seaside sparrow, black rail, and bobwhite quail,” was the announcement.
Look for the invitation to join in on these series through August.
”Through these focused programs, which include bird banding demonstrations and birding walks, partners aim to increase awareness of the challenges to bird populations and of the actions being implemented to counter these declines.”
To learn more or to get involved go to eslc.org
•••
Pennsylvania’s amended Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan is now under review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Submitted Dec. 30, the plan includes the Keystone state’s intention to close an almost 10 million pound gap in nitrogen reduction.
“We appreciate that Pennsylvania amended its WIP and engaged counties and other stakeholders in the planning process,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “We have begun a thorough review to determine if the plan measures up to Pennsylvania’s commitments to do its share to restore downstream waters and, in the process, improve the health of local rivers, streams, and drinking water.”
This includes the Susquehanna River, which runs from upstate New York to the Chesapeake Bay at Perryville.
Rick Ebert, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said additional steps are needed to help farmers and producers in their efforts toward that end.
“Pennsylvania’s farmers have led the recent effort in achieving nitrogen reductions in the Bay watershed,” said Ebert. “Many farmers want to continue Pennsylvania’s current trend to improve water quality locally in the Bay watershed through increased conservation measures on their farms. But our farmers are also concerned about additional standards they cannot realistically meet.”
Ebert called for legislators to provide “a predictable and reliable source of state funding” to aid farmers.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
