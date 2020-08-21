News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Cecil County Agriculture is developing a new video series that brings people inside the farms that provide the food on your table.
Maureen O’Shea, ag coordinator, said she got the idea for the virtual farm tours because of the cancellation of the first Rooted in the Community seminar that was supposed to happen in March. Rooted in the Community was supposed to give non-farmers the chance to meet with farmers and learn about the processes and procedures involved in growing vegetables, fruits, grains and livestock as well as the products produced from these local products.
“We have so many different products grown and made here,” O’Shea said. “This will be a way to educate people ... that you can get almost everything you need here.”
In spite of all that’s unsettling about the pandemic, O’Shea said the good news is people have found local sources for foods the big grocery chains had trouble getting for awhile including meat and poultry. Her hope is these virtual tours will introduce even more people to the local supply chain; starting with Warwick Mushroom Farm.
“I’ve probably taken that tour three times and I absolutely love the science of mushrooms,” she said. Through the tour you’ll see the enormous houses with towers full of trays where the mushrooms are grown, harvested and shipped all over the country.
O’Shea shoots the tour on her iPhone and produces it with help from the county’s IT department. Each virtual tour will last 20 to 25 minutes.
“It’s going really well,” she said. “We’re getting really good insights.” Posted on the county’s Vimeo page, the tours can also be accessed through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jade Farm in Chesapeake City and Milburn Orchards in Elkton are next. On tap is Painted Sky Alpaca Farm and Fiber Mill in Earleville and Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit. The challenge for O’Shea right now is catching up with the farmers.
“This is their busy time of year,” she noted.
•••
Speaking of “busy time of year,” this is when you find good deals on bushels of vegetables for those who can and freeze to enjoy summer eating in the winter. Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun has bushels of tomatoes. Bayview Produce near Cecil College is selling string beans, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers and other fruits and vegetables perfect for canning, pickling and freezing.
If this is your first attempt the National Center for Home Food Preparation has a website chock full of good information on boiling water bath and pressure cooker preservation.
•••
If you enjoy being outside, planting and growing, University of Maryland Extension wants to invite you to become a Master Gardener. That’s an educational program teaching every angle of home gardening including flowers, trees, lawn care, weeds and insects.
The new semester starts Sept. 22. Class is held with your choice of attending every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or Thursday from 6 until 9 p.m. Program fees are $175 for the course and $17 for a background check.
For more information on the Master Gardener program contact Doris Behnke at the Cecil County Extension Office via email at dbehnke@umd.edu
Meanwhile the next Master Gardener virtual seminar, which is a class toward that certification, will be held Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. and again Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. Learn about “Space Invaders: Invasive Plants-Part 2.” Part 1 was offered last week. The program is also available to the general public.
To register for the free Zoom program go to https://forms.gle/DefuTgSakpAgWs3v9
•••
Diversification has been shown to be the key to farm success and but if coronavirus has taught us anything it’s the value of the word “pivot.” On Monday Becky Seward from Red Tree Farmstead will offer a virtual seminar on Cut Flowers and Whole Farm Management. Seward will tell how she has taken her 18 years of knowledge in organic vegetable farming, native plant work and natural health and pivoted her operation into a successful cut flowers farm.
Register for the seminar through FutureHarvestCasa.org. While it is being offered free of charge, a donation would be appreciated.
•••
The Farmstand at Priapi Gardens has re-opened after being closed due to COVID-19. Vic and Mary Priapi have the same requirements as everywhere else including wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.
Store hours are Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 5996 Augustine Herman Highway in Cecilton.
•••
Stafford Farm, already known for its beef, pork and beef snack sticks, has added seasonings to its product line. The Steak & Burger seasoning is available at the farm on Old Elm Road, Elkton, or at Benjamin’s Store, 598 Rising Sun Rd. in Rising Sun.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
