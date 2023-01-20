Whether you have a Valentine or a Galentine, Orchard Hill DIY Plant Co. in Elkton and Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard in Quarryville, Pa. have an event Feb. 9 you may want to attend.
This is a self-paced activity so feel free to take your time working on your own terrarium, which includes three succulents and all the materials and supplies needed.
Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard is located at 790 Little Britain Road. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Orchard Hill, located in Elkton, specializes in party-centered floral arranging and events.
Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the March 1 deadline is approaching to submit Annual Implementation Reports for nutrient applications made in 2022.
Paper reports are still accepted but there is also an online option at MarylandOneStop. According to MDA, online filing is faster and easier than paper reporting. However paper forms and more information can be obtained at https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/air.aspx.
Paper forms have already been mailed to the estimated 5,500 farmers under regulation by the Nutrient Management Program.
A General Membership and Volunteer Meeting will be held Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
Then, on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. there is a seed starting course. Several seed-starting methods will be taught followed by hands-on experience. Participants will take home their seeds. The cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mrxeur65.
Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD1) has been appointed chair of the House Appropriations Committee’s Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration. The committee has a role in appropriations for for the US Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Farm Credit Administration and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
”It is an honor to be named Chairman of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies subcommittee,” Harris said. “Agriculture is both a critical sector in our country’s economy, and the economic backbone of Maryland’s First Congressional District. Additionally, as a physician, I am excited for the opportunity to work with the FDA to ensure the safety and efficacy of the latest developments in drug and medical device research, as well as food safety. I look forward to the important work we will do in the coming months as we address the many issues in this subcommittee’s jurisdiction.”
The chairwoman of the full Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger, said Harris is a good fit for this subcommittee appointment.
“I am confident that his knowledge of the agriculture economy and his background as a physician will be important assets as he leads it forward in our new Congress,” Granger, who represents Texas’ 12th Congressional District, said.
Don’t forget the Winter Agronomy Meeting Jan. 26 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Calvert Grange in Rising Sun and the Young Farmers Legislative Breakfast Jan. 30 at 7:30 a.m. also at the Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Mark your calendar for March 25 for the Cecil County Farm Bureau Banquet and Auction at Rising Sun Banquet Hall. More details are forthcoming.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
