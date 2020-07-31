News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Thanks to Calvert Grange Hall the Cecil County Tax Aide Program was able to complete its 2019 Tax Season, which had been interrupted by COVID-19.
With two weeks to go to the typical April 15 deadline to file the IRS-trained volunteers had to shut down when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered non-essential operations to cease. However the state and federal tax deadlines were extended to July 15. Sue Anne Grier, spokeswoman for the local organization, said when restrictions were lowered the AARP contacted all who had appointments at that time and rescheduled them to meet at the Grange on Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
“This is the second time the Grange bailed us out,” Grier said. At the start of tax season the volunteers lost their North East venue and the Grange allowed them use of the facility. “The Grange was just wonderful to provide this space for us.”
From June 1 through July 15 Grier said the 15 AARP volunteers completed more than 330 tax returns. It was done contactless, with a volunteer retrieving the documents and taking them inside to be completed.
“We did their taxes using safe distance procedures and masks if we needed to confer with another preparer and communicated via cell phone with our tax payers,” Grier said. “The only contact with them was when the assigned reviewer had to get the signature to electronically file.”
The taxpayer waited in his car and once completed, the paperwork was returned.
Grier said Cecil County Tax-Aide was the only program in the region whose contactless plans were approved, which allowed them to proceed.
•••
NCALL, the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor Research Fund, Inc., has been awarded $20 million in tax credits through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program.
The money will be used by a subsidiary of NCALL, NCALL Community Investment, LLC, to help the most severely distressed low income communities on the Delmarva Peninsula through the creation of community programs to improve the employment picture.
“NCALL is thrilled to be entering into the New Markets Tax Credit arena especially so we can assist with the development of needed community facilities that will strengthen our communities on the Delmarva,” said Karen Speakman, NCALL’s Executive Director. “We would like to thank all the partners, board members, investors and advisors for your generosity and support. We look forward to continuing to work with all of you and congratulate our fellow NMTC award winners.”
NCALL was one of 76 organizations to be included in the funding program, which makes tax credits available to businesses that support their mission.
Visit their New Castle County office in the Hudson State Service Center located at 501 Ogletown Road in Newark or call 302-283-7505
•••
While getting surprise packages in the mail can be fun, if that package contained seeds from China, do not open the seed packs but instead contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5920.
At least 50 such packages have been reported nationally in the past several weeks.
The US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is investigating. USDA is collecting the packages for testing. At this time it is being considered a “brushing” scam, which means the company is creating fake orders and boosting its product online with bogus reviews.
Do not open the packets or plant the seeds.
•••
For help with finding a workforce on your farm the US Department of Agriculture has launched a new features to its Farmers.gov website.
“My mission from the beginning of my time as Secretary was to make USDA the most effective, most efficient, most customer-focused department in the entire federal government – these changes to Farmers.gov are doing just that.” said Secretary Sonny Perdue. “USDA’s goal is to help farmers navigate the complex H-2A program that is administered by Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department so hiring a farm worker is an easier process.”
Many of these new features will help farmers manage their accounts for locating and hiring help through the H-2A program.
Farmers.gov was launched by Perdue in 2018.
•••
Saturday Aug. 1 is the day to pick up your chicken if you ordered from the Cecil County Fair Board. The cases of frozen boneless, skinless breasts and fresh leg quarters will be distributed from 8 a.m. until noon.
Don Moore, president of the board of directors, said he was pleased with the results of the first-time fundraiser.
“We sold just short of 1,800 cases of chicken,” Moore said Thursday. “That’s 72,000 pounds or almost two tractor trailers full.”
Moore figures people recognized the value and jumped on the deal.
There will be signs on the fair grounds directing customers to the trucks where fair board members will look at proof of purchase and load each customer’s vehicle.
Any chicken not picked up by noon Saturday will be donated to a local feeding program, he added.
‘We don’t have the means to store them,” Moore said.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.