Who doesn’t love a good tailgate party?
The Maryland 5 Star has a tailgating package that gives you six tickets to the Cross Country event Oct. 16 plus parking for one vehicle and the option to bring your own food or have it catered.
Cross Country fans usually have a favorite spot to watch horse and rider make it over one of the competitive elements on the trail. Choose your spot and make your reservation.
Choose from a General Tailgating space for $250, a 3 Star Rope-Side Tailgating space for $300 or the 5 Star package for $500. Add a 10-by-10 tent for $250.
To find out the catering menu or order your tailgating package go to https://tinyurl.com/kee6h2fp
Not satisfied with just making and selling tasty cheeses and meats, Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East is now selling yogurt.
First seen in single serving cups at Ag Day at the Cecil County Fair, Diane Miller said the Miller family was quietly introducing its new addition.
Along with the 8 ounce cups there’s also 32 ounce tubs with flavors including strawberry and vanilla, as well as unflavored.
With live active cultures and not homogenized for optimum health benefits, it’s made from the milk from the beautiful cows that call the farm on Grove Miller Lane home.
There’s now 20 flavors of Chesapeake Gold’s creamy cheddar cheese too. Make sure you thank the cows when you stop by.
Check out the Chesapeake Gold Facebook page for details or locations where you can find the yogurt on local store shelves.
The 2021 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping is now available online through the Department of Natural Resources.
In it you’ll find 68 pages of information including a directory of useful phone numbers for the different divisions DNR has, hunter education and licensing requirements, seasons and applications for managed hunts.
Get an online copy at https://dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/default.aspx or get a hard copy where you buy hunting and trapping supplies.
Eastern Shore Land Conservancy has been awarded a $10,000 grant from American Farmland Trust to promote soil health practices to farmers and landowners in lower Cecil County and 5 other shore counties.
The Soil Health Stewards program targets 52,000 acres in Kent, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties on top of the southern portion of Cecil. The funds will cover the cost for two ESLC staffers to attend a Soil Health Workshop with an eye toward developing its own action plan.
“At ESLC, we are dedicated to staying on the cutting edge of conservation practices,” said David Satterfield, Land Program Manager at ESLC. “We are thankful for the support from AFT and NRCS to continue this dedication by building our knowledge around soil health practices and programs. We are excited to work with both groups at the upcoming workshop and through the Soil Health Stewards planning process to bring new resources to communities.”
The AFT grant was funded by USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.
The Delmarva Woodlands Stewards is being launched by the Maryland Forest Service thanks to a $280,852 grant from the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service through its Landscape Scale Restoration program.
Among the topics to be addressed through the program is education and outreach to promote forest and wildlife management practices, tree planting opportunities, water quality, forest health, restoration and sustainability.
“We are excited to use this collaborative forest restoration funding to build pathways for better wildlife habitat, water quality, and local jobs for our Delmarva landowners,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said.
If your property is forested, or you would like more information of the Delmarva Woodlands Stewards program contact Matthew Hurd with the Maryland Forest Service at matthew.hurd@maryland.gov.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
