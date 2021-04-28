News from the fields, farms and beyond…
SunMed Growers in Warwick is in the process of growing again, this time adding production to its business model in addition to growing medical cannabis and a new name in its portfolio: SunMed Labs.
“This new license allows us to onsite, extract and concentrate our cannabis products,” said Justin Garcia, compliance and public relations manager for the operation on Worsell Manor Road.
This means the plants grown there can now be infused into edibles from the extracts and oils also harvested at SunMed Growers.
“We’ll have our own line of vapes, edibles and concentrated products,” Garcia said.
Garcia said this expansion came with a $10 million price tag including construction of a state of the art laboratory to carry out the scientific and chemical processes involved.
“We added 50,000 square feet and we’ll be hiring 20 to 30 more workers,” he said.
Within that new construction is also a commercial kitchen.
The license was acquired from a company in Cumberland. Construction of the new facility should begin soon, he added.
“We intend to be in the marketplace by the end of the year in dispensaries,” Garcia said.
Meanwhile, he is looking for employees already at SunMed to fill some of the new jobs.
“When we are ready to staff our labs we will not be short of applications,” he said.
•••
The Rural Maryland Council‘s grant season has opened with two opportunities to help non-profits through The Maryland Agriculture Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) and The Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF).
MAERDAF provides grant funds for capacity building targeting rural non-profit service providers. It carries a $40,000 cap and matching funds, while not necessary, are recommended.
RMPIF funds support the RMC operations and activities as well as rural entrepreneurship, rural health care and regional infrastructure. That carries a mandatory match, from 25- to 75% depending on the use for the funds.
A May 5 virtual learning session will spell out all the qualifications and requirements. Register for that session at https://rural.maryland.gov/grant-opportunities/
The requirement is a multi-step process, which includes a a letter of intent ahead of the actual application.
The full application deadline is July 16. Awards will be announced the week of Aug. 23.
•••
Family Day on the Farm is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ranch and Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program on Rolling Hills Ranch Lane in Port Deposit.
This is a good way to meet the friendly horses and ponies that take part in the riding program for people of all ages with emotional, mental or physical challenges.
There will be tons of activities, games, music and food to enjoy. Renee Dixon, executive director of Freedom Hills, said for just $10 per person get a pony ride, a hay ride, a craft, four games and a pony encounter. There will also be a meal deal for $4, which includes a hot dog, snack, dessert and a drink.
Dave and Kathy Reed are on the schedule to perform at 1, 2 and 4. Restore Church will take the stage at 3. At 2:45 enjoy a riding demonstration with Freedom Hills students Stephen Maras, John Stephen Bowling, and Faith Waybright.
Also this year, because COVID canceled their annual fundraising gala, all those items are part of an online auction and will be on display Sunday.
“While you’re here we’ll show you how to bid,” Dixon said.
Volunteers will show people how to access the auction and place bids before the auction closes May 9.
Dixon said there will be plenty of parking and drivers should look for the signs along Rock Run Road directing vehicles to the parking area.
•••
University of Delaware Extension is hosting an online series through its Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program just for the teenagers in your house.
EFNEP Teen Cuisine starts May 6 at 3:30 and every Thursday for the following five weeks.
Young people will learn about smart food choices at home and while dining out and how to make informed food and lifestyle choices.
Pre-registration is required and can be accomplished by going online to https://delaware.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1MoWYroLThyFN1c
•••
Maryland Park Quest begins May 1, inviting all ages to come enjoy the state’s 25 parks including Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Cecil County and Susquehanna State Park in Harford County.
The theme for this year’s Park Quest, running through Oct. 30, is “Spread Your Wings to Explore Maryland’s State Parks.” Focusing on Maryland’s bird populations there are scheduled events on tap at each park.
Avian Antics is the topic at Fair Hill while at Susquehanna to focus is on “The Quest to Become a Birder.”
Activities are free after park admission. Unlike previous Park Quest adventures, there is no passport this year in which stamps are collected to show progress. Those who complete 12 or more trips can be entered into a drawing to win DNR prizes.
Find out more at dnr.maryland.gov/parkquest
•••
Future Harvest is offering a chance to watch a movie about ethical livestock farming that provides balance to the argument that eating meat is bad for humans and the environment.
After watching ”Sacred Cow” join in on a panel discussion about the film and the topics addressed including water quality, nutrition and climate change. The film takes a deeper look into all the claims and offers that animals raised well are the best for the environment.
Register at https://secure.cbf.org/site/alendar;jsessionid=00000000.app30040a?id=103703&view=Detail&NONCE_TOKEN=44B4E9B462ED96C2D84DBD616ECE030E&mc_cid=f89e2c14af&mc_eid=96c3e9f733 and watch the movie any time between May 4 and May 12. Then join the panel discussion on the 12th at 7 p.m.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
