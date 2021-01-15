News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Just as the Cecil County Agriculture Office was about to present its first “Rooted in Our Community” program aimed at bridging the gap between farmers and non-farmers COVID struck and canceled the event.
Not to be thwarted, Maureen O’Shea, AG coordinator, has re-tooled it and is inviting people to save March 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to attend the free virtual seminars.
“There were four breakout sessions,” she said of the March 2020 plans. “Now it’s four panel discussions.”
Attendees will be encouraged to actively participate in the Zoom meeting.
“Raise your hands, unmute yourself and ask questions,” O’Shea said Thursday.
Each panel will be led by a professional in that field or a moderator to keep the information flowing. The topics planned a year ago are returning to the agenda; Farm Fertilizers and Soil Health, Breaking Down the Buzzwords, Waste Not, Want Not and Preserving the Future of Farming.
There will be breaks worked into the schedule and O’Shea said she expects folks will drop in and out for the topics of which each is interested. Since it’s virtual O’Shea is sad that the networking opportunity is gone.
“Last year we had a local lunch and a local breakfast arranged,” she said. Obviously in the age of social distancing that’s not happening for the 2021 event.
Since the event was just announced this week, registration information is not finalized so look for it in a future AgriCulture column.
•••
There’s work to be done now for your garden according to Delaware’s Master Gardeners. Join in on a free virtual seminar Jan. 26 at noon to learn what can and should be done during the winter months ahead of spring planting season.
This is one of a series being offered. Future topics include growing citrus indoors and soil pH.
For more information call Carrie Murphy at 302-831-1426 or go to ud-pcs.events.idloom.com to register.
•••
If you were not successful in the 2020 wild turkey hunt, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is inviting you to participate in the 2021 hunt to be held Jan. 21-23.
“Wild turkey populations are at record high levels in many areas of Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The winter hunt provides an additional opportunity to bag a turkey when many hunters are putting their gear away for the season.”
Hunters cannot use bait and may only use a crossbow or vertical bow, a shotgun with #4 shot or smaller or an airgun loaded with arrows or bolts.
The bag limit is one bird per hunter, regardless of whether it’s a tom or a jenny. Hunting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. All turkeys harvested must be reported to DNR. Get reporting information in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.
•••
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace and Priapi Gardens in Cecilton have their Winter CSAs in full swing with a colorful collection of fresh produce available. Golden beets, rainbow carrots, kale, kohlrabi, onions and potatoes grown locally plus locally sourced meats and meat products are available at both farms. Joining the CSA gives you a better selection but items can also be purchased separately.
Priapi Gardens is located on Augustine Herman Highway in Cecilton. Third Way Farm is tucked along Robin Hood Road in Havre de Grace.
•••
For anyone with an interest in horticulture the American Landscape Institute is taking applications for their 2021 classes, which includes paid, hands-on training over the summer, with classes beginning in the fall.
The program works in conjunction with the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation and the Community College of Baltimore County, offering a first-of-its-kind classroom and field experience leading toward a career in horticulture and landscaping.
To find out more, including enrollment or support go to americanlandscapeinstitute.com
Meanwhile, the University of Maryland is hosting an Ag Discovery Program this summer geared toward middle and high schoolers interested in farming, wildlife or natural resources.
It’s a 3-week academic program focusing on such topics as plants and animals, the importance of protecting America’s food supply from insects and disease, the role of regulation in genetically engineered organisms, and the challenge of managing and resolving wildlife conflicts. Students live on campus and get up close and hands on experiences through the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Upon completion the student will have earned 3 college credit hours.
For more information or registration go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/civilrights/sa_agdiscovery_program/ct_agdiscovery_program
•••
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
