News from the fields, farms and beyond…
River Sweep participants will have great weather Saturday in the countywide effort to clean up along Cecil County waterways.
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is taking the lead once again for areas along that waterway. Anyone wishing to participate need only show up at 8:30 dressed for the weather with sturdy shoes.
In Conowingo, there are work groups assembling at the Conowingo Boat Launch on Mt. Zoar Road and Octoraro Creek at Conowingo Community Park.
Port Deposit crews will be at Marina Park. For Perryville details the work will be at the boat launch off of Roundhouse Drive including Garrett Island, Rodgers Tavern and Perryville Community Park.
Charlestown’s Long Point Park on Conestoga Street will be that town’s River Sweep project, while Tydings Park, Susquehanna State Park and Swan Harbor Farm get attention in Havre de Grace.
For more information go to https://www.upperbaytrails.com/events.html.
•••
Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering regulatory changes to its fishing policies and is looking for input.
Among the topics of discussion are finfish trotlines and shortlines, which affect commercial fishermen, oyster regulations on culling, and changes to recreational fishing regarding brook trout — putting the ban on catching in effect on all Maryland rivers instead of just the Savage River — and adding penalties for spot creel limit violations.
All comments must be received by May 4 and can be submitted at https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/pages/regulations/changes.aspx#ftrot.
•••
Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board has issued its annual report showing how and where the money collected from participating growers was spent. Started in 1991, the Maryland Grain Checkoff Program contributes 0.5% of each bushel sold toward increasing profitability, research and public understanding of agriculture.
The voluntary collections comes from farms growing corn, wheat, barley, sorghum, and triticale.
Research was also a big part of the fund, contributing to 12 different projects with more than $140,000.
To see the complete 2022 report go to http://marylandgrain.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Shorter-Annual-Report_No-Ads-3.pdf.
•••
Ag Day is back in person this year at University of Delaware’s Townsend Hall, 531 South College Avenue in Newark. “Commit to Conservation” is this year’s theme on April 30 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be lots to learn and do with demonstrations and hands-on activities on topics involving agriculture and natural resources.
•••
Watch for bicycles on the roads in the Fair Hill area Saturday. It’s time for Cycle for Cecil, the annual bike ride to benefit Cecil Land Trust. Bikes will be out beginning at 8 a.m. so keep an eye out as you drive.
•••
While there has not been a new reported case of avian influenza in Cecil County in more than a month, nationally the spread of the fatal poultry disease continues according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected 600 times in wild birds in 31 states, while 25 states have confirmed cases of the disease in 158 commercial and backyard flocks. The numbers are higher than when HPAI last struck in 2014-2015.
“The HPAI outbreak is an urgent reminder to all poultry farmers to ensure their biosecurity measures are in place,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Every effort must be made to protect the health of the animals in our care in order to keep America’s food supply strong.”
USDA mapping of the outbreaks shows the worst of it is in Indiana. However AFBF tracking shows how the bird flu is spreading via the Atlantic Flyway migration of wild birds.
Although the disease does not affect humans, the Delaware Department of Agriculture offers food safety tips for those concerned about poultry handling. For more information on how to protect your flocks and your family go to https://agriculture.delaware.gov/poultry-animal-health/avian-influenza/.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the special guest will be Susquehanna Beekeepers Association.
Admission to the museum at 820 Appleton Road in Elkton is free for all. There will be an introduction to beekeeping presentation at 10.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
