News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Even though summer isn’t officially arrived yet, the Cecil County Master Gardeners and University of Maryland Extension is offering a free program June 25 entitled “Plant for Fall ... Plan for Winter.”
The program in the Elkton Senior Activity Center at the Cecil County Administration Building in Elkton, will discuss sowing and harvesting, planting and transplanting and how to put your beds away for the winter. It begins at 10 a.m.
For more information or to register go to https://go.umd.edu/qFc.
•••
The Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be awash in steel and chrome Saturday for its Antique Tractor-Car-Truck-Equipment Show from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the center, 820 Appleton Road, Elkton.
Admission is free. It’s also free to enter your vehicle in the show.
There will be food and refreshments for sale.
Additionally, there will be a Food Preservation demonstration from 10 a.m. until noon. and a vintage baseball game at 11 a.m. where the Elkton Eclipse takes on the Gettysburg Generals.
•••
Joe Bartenfelder, Maryland Agriculture Secretary, has just been named treasurer of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
“I am thrilled to be selected by my peers to serve in this role” Bartenfelder said. “Working with SASDA has been vital in having the Maryland agricultural industry represented at a national level. I look forward to continuing this work as a member of the Board of Directors.”
•••
The deadline is July 31 to apply for a $1,000 voucher and get a personal consultant for your “Pick Your Own” farm operation. Future Harvest is once again making this program available, providing one-on-one mentoring for coaching, business planning and more.
To learn more or to apply go to https://futureharvest.org/programs/pick-your-own-consultant/?mc_cid=0161bee684&mc_eid=96c3e9f733
Preference is given to farmers with five or more years experience and to members of Future Harvest.
•••
You’ve heard of First Friday however the Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites you to Final Friday Hikes.
Beginning June 24 at 6 p.m. this is a moderate 4.75-mile hike through many of the natural and historical charms of Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Pre-registration is strongly suggested by calling 410-398-1246. The hike steps off from Gallaher Road Parking Lot #4, 491 Gallaher Road, Elkton.
•••
An Essex, Md. man fishing in Susquehanna Flats recently caught a record breaking carp.
Logan Kuhrmann, 24, caught the 49-pound common carp June 4 using a spinning tackle with a plastic worm.
“We’ve seen some really big ones up in the Flats but we’ve never seen one this big ever,” Kuhrmann said. “The bass fishing wasn’t great but this made my week.”
The catch was weighed on a certified scale by Mike Benjamin of Herb’s Bait and Tackle in North East, and verified by a DNR biologist. The previous record of 44.4 pounds was held by Jimmy Lake with a fish caught off Morgantown Beach in 1978.
•••
It’s cherry picking season at Milburn Orchards, 1552 Appleton Road in Elkton. Sweet cherries are available now with tart cherries to follow soon.
Admission is $1 per person and a charge for your container from $5 to $80. To learn more go to https://www.milburnorchards.com/cherries/.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.