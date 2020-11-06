News from the fields, farms and beyond…
If you are looking for something different to do Friday or Saturday how about helping Priapi Gardens in Cecilton with the kohlrabi harvest?
Vic Priapi and his staff will teach you how to pick and process the purple and green vegetables for winter storage. Both the bulb and the leaves are edible.
As payment you can take home some kohlrabi — in the cabbage family — for yourself.
Harvest will be from 10 a.m. until noon both Friday and Saturday with a pizza luncheon to follow.
Priapi Gardens is located at 5996 Augustine Herman Highway.
•••
Are you ready for the Nutritious November Challenge being issued by Fresh Source Farms in Elkton?
”We are challenging you to eat healthier,” said Andy Mussaw who, with his wife Theresa, operate the micro-greens farms from their home on Oldfield Point Road.
So the couple is offering a buy-three-weeks-get-one-week-free subscription to their offering of micro-greens, which are more nutrient dense and healthier than their full grown status.
”After the first month you’ll realize how much better your body is,” Mussaw said Thursday.
Nutritious November Challenge was devised to help them with sales once it got too cold to operate the farm stand in their front yard.
”But we grow all year long and our product is available all year long,” Mussaw said. Subscribe to receive weekly packages of tiny broccoli, pea, or sweet corn greens. Buy an ounce, two ounces, five ounces or a pound.
Anyone signing up for a month will get the first week free. Mussaw figures four weeks of the micro-greens in salads, smoothies or just for snacking will lead to feeling better and interest in continuing that trend.
Go to freshsourcefarms.com/subscribe to shop and sign up for the Nutritious November Challenge.
•••
The 4th round of a USDA effort that feeds the hungry is underway through the Farmers to Families Food Box program. This latest round will purchase $14.5 million in boxes from a list of approved vendors.
The first round, from May to June, offered $35.7 million in food. The second, running from July 1 to Aug. 31 poured out $50.9 million. A short third round from Sept. 1-18 paid $15.1 million.
Boxes are distributed through existing organizations and can include fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products.
•••
Flying Plow CSA opened enrollment for its Main Season CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Tuesday. The 2021 program runs from May through November with three share sizes available; $20, $30 and $40 per week.
Flying Plow is located at 96 Charles Johnson Road in Rising Sun. Go to flyingplowfarm.com for details.
•••
The Open Meeting of the Cecil County Fair will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Five Rivers Church in Elkton.
The church is located at 290 Whitehall Road.
Don Moore, Cecil County Fair Board president, said this is a good chance for the public to learn how the fair is organized and what is needed to make it happen each summer. You can also find out about getting involved yourself.
•••
If you bought Mountaire Chicken in the benefit sale for the Cecil County Fair pick up is this Saturday at the fairgrounds. Bring your receipt and follow the signs between 8 a.m. and noon.
Don Moore, president of the fair board, said 1,500 cases of boneless, skinless thighs and breasts, or about 60,000 pounds of poultry.
Any orders not picked up will be donated to local feeding programs for the needy.
•••
”Grains to Glass; Exploring the Farmer, Maltster and Brewer Partnership” is a virtual seminar to be held Nov. 13 from 11 a.m until 1 p.m., hosted by Future Harvest CASA and Common Grain Alliance.
It will be a conversation about the value added to the Mid-Atlantic AG community through the eyes of this unique farm-to-table relationship that starts in the fields and ends in your glass.
The seminar is free but make a donation to Future Harvest if you are able. Go to futureharvestcasa.org and check the field school events links.
•••
”Local Foods, Local Places” is a program to encourage farm-to-table sources year long, especially in underserved areas of the country. The EPA and USDA is offering grants to help growers and suppliers meet program goals.
The overarching goal is to preserve farmland and protect the environment but it can take the form of making sure people have more access to locally grown farm products. It can also be a tool for revitalization.
Grant applications are due by Nov. 13. Get all the details and the paperwork at epa.gov/smarthgrowth/local-foods-local-places
•••
The next fall health program offered by the University of Maryland Extension is called “Dining With Diabetes.”
The four-week program begins Nov. 10 and will run four concurrent Tuesdays through Dec. 1 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Learn the skills needed to eat so the disease can be managed and learn tricks to make it easier and less stressful, especially with holidays approaching. Patients or caregivers are encouraged to attend this free seminar.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
