ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture has issued a ban on the transportation of chicken litter outside of Cecil County in an effort to halt the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
“An owner or operator of a farm that is located in the Restricted Area may not send or transport poultry litter produced on that farm to another farm or receive poultry litter from another farm,” reads the order signed Wednesday by Joseph Bartenfelder, MDA Secretary.
The litter transport ban is in effect from March 9 through Aug. 9.
Citing the fact that poultry litter creates a high risk for spreading the disease, Bartenfelder said “it is urgent and necessary to restrict the movement of poultry litter generated in certain areas of the State.”
Don Moore, a Cecil County farmer and president of the Cecil County Fair Board, said even though the disease itself has only been found in one location so far, there’s a ripple effect in the farm community.
“A lot of farmers utilize poultry litter as a fertilizer source,” Moore said. “Fertilizer prices have more than doubled and we’re looking at chicken manure until it got pulled out.”
Farmers who already have it on hand can use that but cannot get any more, he said.
Along with Cecil County, the order covers Kent County and parts of Queen Anne’s and Caroline Counties. MDA announced earlier this week that HPAI had been found in those areas.
HPAI was found March 4 on a commercial layer farm in Cecil County. A week earlier the same illness — fatal to poultry but not to humans — was found in New Castle County.
Also known as H5N1, it does not affect the meat and eggs if eaten. Farmers, operators and owners of poultry flocks of any size are urged to use biosecurity measures to keep the disease from spreading and threatening the poultry industry as a whole, Bartenfelder said. The Cecil County farm was forced to destroy over a million birds.
With chicken populations dwindling at that rate Moore fears another local impact.
“Chickens are the largest consumers of corn and soybeans,” he said. Farmers growing those crops will suffer. “The price of corn and soybeans will drop.”
The price of chicken is another story. Moore said the fair board has put its popular chicken sales on hold. Started in 2020 to make some money when the pandemic canceled the fair, cases of chicken sold then for $40 a case is now priced at $125.
On top of all that, Moore said the ban will also affect Cecil County 4-H.
“At this point I would say, although we haven’t been told, is we will not have a poultry show at the Cecil County Fair,” he said.
Owners of poultry of any size flock should take precautions such as restricting access, avoiding cross contamination and providing foot baths and foot mats with disinfectant, a boot washing station with disinfectant and footwear changing area or foot covers.
Another precaution is to secure animal feed to keep out wild birds, rodents or other animals, properly cover and maintain litter and contaminated materials, keep those materials from blowing off premises and maintain a log of who moves in and out of poultry houses.
MDA also asks that sick birds or an unusual increase in illness be reported to the Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810. Questions can also be asked by sending an email to MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov.
Experts also urge bird owners to read up on H5N1 and biosecurity measures at https://mda.maryland.gov/Pages/AvianFlu.aspx.
This avian influenza was last detected in Cecil County in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.