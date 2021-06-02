News from the fields, farms and beyond…
With a full house most weekends thanks to sports activities, what better place than Calvert Regional Park for a pop-up farmers market?
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is in search of vendors for a Saturday in August; either the 14th, 21st or 28th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maureen O’Shea, agriculture coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, is circulating a sign up form for potential participants. Part of the sign up is to determine which of the three dates is most popular among those interested.
Also, O’Shea said the county wants to see if the tournament crowd is an untapped market.
“We want to see if a market at the arena would be viable in future years at regularly occurring times – they’ll see if tournament attendees will shop the market,” O’Shea said via email. “Also, if tournament attendees do shop the market, marketing materials can be handed out at the market to attract these sports tourism visitors to Cecil County farms and businesses.”
Any approved vendors will be charged $10 for the pop-up spot once the date is determined. Those vendors will help drive which date is chosen.
You can find the form on the Cecil County Agriculture Facebook page or contact Jake Hough for more information by sending an email to jhough@ccgov.org
•••
Cecil County Historic District Commission and the county’s Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board are in need of new members.
Three HDC seats opened in March and need to be filled, while one seat on the APAB will open Aug. 1.
The Historic District Commission meets the first Tuesday of January, April, July and Oct. at 3 p.m. on an as-needed basis.
Bob Miller, the current chair of the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board, steps down in August. This means that the board needs a full-time farmer. APAB meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Their June meeting reviews Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation applications.
To request the form via email, contact Rebekah Corle at RCorle@ccgov.org
•••
Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace is hosting “One Day, One Us” to benefit the Ed Lally Foundation June 12 from 10 a.m. until noon.
The foundation was created in 2018 to teach proactive approaches to better mental health and well being as well as suicide prevention. Tickets for “One Day, One Us” are $25 per person and free for those 12 and under. Enjoy music by The Big Infinite and learn meditation and mindful movement.
“We offer tools to help folks improve their mental and emotional health. Tools that helped us find healing through our own experiences of depression and anxiety.” said event organizer Jordan Lally. “What’s great about the One Day, One Us event is that we’ll all be engaged in this one-of-a-kind experience together, as one community. Together we heal!”
Hopkins Farm Brewery is located at 3833 Rider Lane. Seating for this event is limited. Go to EdLallyFoundation.org to get tickets.
•••
If you think your farm or other agriculture operation would benefit from some consulting, Future Harvest CASA may be able to help by offering a $1,000 grant to pay for the hands-on advisor.
Applications for “Pick Your Own Consultant” must be in by July 18. There will be 30 awards given for getting help in such issues as insurance, accounting, logistics or legal. That application is one page and can be obtained by going to futureharvestcasa.org
Consultation vouchers must be used between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1. The program is sponsored by Northeast Extension Risk Management Education Center (NERME)
•••
Get your tickets now for Shuck, Yeah! happening June 19 at Bohemia Bay Yacht Harbor in Chesapeake City from noon until 5 p.m.
The event is a benefit for Easter Seals Camp Fairlee Manor, a residential camp serving children and adults with disabilities.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no sales at the door of the event at 1026 Town Point Road. Go to https://localtryp.com/ for tickets.
Enjoy craft beer from Bayheads Brewing Company, wood fired pizza and all kinds of oysters.
Located outside of Chestertown, Md., Easterseals Camp Fairlee has been providing recreation and respite for individuals age 6 and up since 1954. Camp Fairlee provides a safe and accessible camp experience where campers with disabilities are challenged to discover their full potential, acquire new skills, and make new and lasting friendships while under the guidance of trained and qualified staff. While campers enjoy their time at Camp Fairlee, their families are able to take a much needed break from caregiving.
•••
Cecil County Tourism Director Sandy Turner will speak June 10 at the Maryland Horse Industry Board meeting.
At the meeting, which will be held virtually, Turner will talk about the county’s marketing efforts for the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill. If you want to listen in, contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.
Meanwhile, the Fair Hill Thoroughbred Show is set for Sept. 18-19 at Fair Hill with hunter classes on Saturday and jumper classes on Sunday.
For details on the show, including being a competitor or a sponsor go to https://fairhillthoroughbredshow.org/
•••
Rachel Coffey, the Ag sciences educator at Cecil County School of Technology, is inviting farmers, ranchers and others in the agriculture community to a June 16 information session inside the Stafford Pavilion on the Cecil County Fairgrounds. Coffey is looking to get her students real world experiences through internships, field trips and future projects.
The session will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Contact Coffey at RSCoffey@ccps.org or 410-392-8879, extension 53257
•••
The Cecil County Office of the University of Maryland Extension has a new website that gives visitors links to programs, resources, events and other information.
Also on the website at https://extension.umd.edu/locations/cecil-county you’ll find the 2020 Impact Report, which reviews how the agency responded to the pandemic. Find out how the staff and volunteers pivoted to be effective while staying safe and healthy.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
