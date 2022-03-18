News from the fields, farms and beyond:
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center is going to host ”Plow Day” March 26 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1100 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun.
The public is invited to come and watch plows from every era work the field and see how farmers make food happen.
Matt Stauffer, president of CCFMRAC, said the invitation is out to anyone with an antique or vintage tractor, along with modern machinery.
“Have a fun day in the dirt,” Stauffer said, adding this is a good opportunity to “see how farming was done in the past before no-till planting was prevalent!”
For more information call Stauffer at 484-403-8138. In the event of rain, Plow Day will be moved to another date.
Meanwhile, the museum will be open March 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 820 Appleton Road. Admission is free for this opening day of the 2022 season and Ron Querns will give a talk at 10 a.m. on “The Art of Coopering.”
•••
BG’s Farm Market at 41 Chandlee Road in Rising Sun is preparing to open for the season on April 7. Right now, they are searching for part time help to run the market. This includes point of sale, stocking, straightening and cleaning of bins and displays.
To get details or set up an interview go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BGsFarmMarket.
•••
Jacquie’s Place Farm Market also expects to open for the season in early April.
Located at 2244 Singerly Road in Elkton, owner Jake Oswalt said this week that he would open sometime between April 1 and April 6.
•••
If you are looking for something different to bait your hook and catch catfish in the Susquehanna River, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources found a whopper.
Blue catfish and channel catfish are known to like white perch, gizzard shad and menhaden as well as nightcrawlers and prepared baits. However, DNR has discovered some anglers are soaking their nightcrawlers in garlic with great results.
•••
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace is doing what it can to encourage people to join a local CSA this year. CSA means “Community Supported Agriculture” and it’s an investment in that farm, the environment and your world.
Tommy and Melissa Shireman offer 5 reasons why a CSA membership is a good idea:
“You and your family get privilege of eating vibrant, just-harvested produce.
We are delivering your farm fresh food and saving you a trip to the store.
You are fighting systems of unfair food practices.
You are regenerating the land your food grows from.
You get the ability to get to know your farmers and develop a relationship of trust with those that nourish your family.”
The next CSA cycle starts in May and you can get regular delivery of fresh, locally grown deliciousness for as little as $21 per share.
Go to https://www.thirdwayfarm.com/ for details and to sign up.
Meanwhile, there are also CSA programs in Cecil County according to Maureen Fitzgerald, agriculture coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development. Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun has a vegetable and meat CSA as well as a farm market on Charles Johnson Farm Lane. Calvert Farm offers a produce only CSA at 321 Chrome Road in Rising Sun.
For those into salads, smoothies or dense nutrient greens check out a CSA from Fresh Source Farms in Elkton. If you’d like to try before you sign up you can find their microgreens on sale in Elkton, Newark, Del., Oxford, Pa., Rising Sun and Cecilton.
For those into charcuterie, or who just can’t get enough cheese in their diet, Chesapeake Gold Farms at 41 Grove Miller Lane in North East has a mind-blowing collection of flavors of cheddar cheeses made with the milk from their cows. Go to https://www.chesapeakegoldfarms.com/ to buy by the brick or join the cheese CSA.
•••
Bay-Wise with the University of Maryland Extension have the next educational seminar March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Cecil County Senior Activity Center, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton.
This free session will address sustainable landscape practices and woodland stewardship principles. The goal is for homeowners to apply these practices on their property.
To register go online to https://go.umd.edu/qQm.
•••
Oh and one more thing; March 22 is National Ag Day, part of National Agriculture Week, which is March 20-26. Celebrate responsibly.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
