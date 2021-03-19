News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Perryville Farmers Market returns this year but in a new location and a new day and time.
Starting May 1, the market will run every Saturday morning at Rodgers Tavern at the corner of Broad Street and Roundhouse Drive.
“We took a look at the other farmers markets in the area and decided Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. was a good day,” said Jennifer Pitts, director of Rodgers Tavern Museum. “This makes us in line with other markets in the region.”
Pitts said the market will also move across the street from Lower Ferry Park to the grounds of the Colonial-era building that was a popular stop between Baltimore and Philadelphia starting before the United States was born.
Pitts said it was Dianna Battagglia, the town’s economic development director, who proposed the changes.
Vendors who have been part of the former Friday afternoon farmers market will get a 50% discount on the 2021 season, Pitts said. The cost for a newcomer is $250 for the season. Those that only want to attend on an occasional basis pay $25. There is a $20 fee to apply. Applications can be found at the new museum website, RodgersTavern.com.
“This demonstrates to our vendors that this is a valuable, worthwhile investment,” Pitts said.
She added the cost is still less than being a vendor at other nearby markets. Vendors can come for a few Saturdays to see if they get good response before committing for the season.
Pitts also could use some volunteers to help with set up and management of the farmer’s market. Call 410-642-2164 and leave a message with your contact information.
•••
Did you know yesterday – March 18 – was National Farm Rescuer Day?
Bill Gross founded Farm Rescue in 2005 and to date has helped almost 800 families save their farms in the event of a disaster, illness or other tragedy. Farm Rescuer Day recognizes all the men and women who get crops in the ground or food to the market every day.
Farm Rescue serves North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. However National Farm Rescuer Day sounds like a great idea for all agriculture to celebrate.
Learn more at farmrescue.org
•••
“Attracting Hummingbirds with Gardens, Flowers and Feeders” is the first of three webinars being offered by the Master Gardeners at the University of Delaware Extension.
The April 10 webinar is followed by “Growing Herbs” April 21 and “Container Gardens” May 12.
All these free programs are taught by certified master gardeners Ron Simpson and JW Wistermayer. For more information including registration go to https://ud-pcs.events.idloom.com/2021-master-gardener-workshops
•••
Whether you are at risk, already diagnosed or are a caregiver, Dining with Diabetes will be a helpful series of free sessions offered through the University of Maryland Extension. Session 1 runs March 31 through April 21.
Learn about healthy meal planning, making better choices and other important steps in managing this chronic disease.
Other sessions begin in June, August and October.
For more information and registration go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dining-with-diabetes-four-separate-sessions-offered-registration-140106689881
•••
Time to get cracking and plan your Easter Egg Hunt in the Big Back Yard at Milburn Orchards on Appleton Road in Elkton. Egg hunting sessions are being scheduled on the half-hour from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 27 and 28, April 1-3 and April 5. Tickets are $7 for children – with a prize included – and $3 for adults. Children 2 and younger hunt for free but the prize would be an additional purchase.
Admission includes the BarnYard Petting Zoo, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and other family friendly fun.
Hayrides will be available for $3 per person, weather permitting.
To get tickets go online to https://milburnorchards.ticketspice.com/easter-egg-hunts
•••
Cecil Soil Conservation District is taking applications for three scholarships available to graduating high school seniors or college students pursuing careers in natural resources.
The 2021 Floyd Allred Memorial Scholarship and the 2021 Edgar “Duty” Hevelow Memorial Scholarship is a $5,000 prize for a high school senior enrolled in an undergraduate field of study majoring in natural resources and/or conservation or an undergraduate also pursuing the field. The money is awarded one-half at a time, with the second after showing successful completion of the first year of study.
The 2021 Paul A. Raech Scholarship is similar but awards $2,500 in two installments.
The deadline for all three is April 15.
All the information including applications for each is available at cecilscd.com
•••
Western Maryland Food Council is hosting an online conference called “Our Food, Our Future 2021: Growing A Healthy Food System in a Pandemic World.”
The conference will run over three consecutive Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. until 3:30. Author and activist Mark Winne will be the first keynote speaker who will share highlights of his book, “Food Town USA.” Those who register will receive a copy of the book.
Other topics include “Food is Medicine,” “Mindful Eating,” and a look at how to assure food supplies in a pandemic.
Registration for all three seminars is $40 for adults and $30 for students. The link for getting tickets is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/our-food-our-future-2021growing-a-healthy-food-system-in-a-pandemic-world-tickets-140997949663
•••
Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is looking for volunteers to go to elementary schools and read “Tales of the Dairy Godmother” to youngsters. The book by Viola Butler treats a young ice cream fan to his greatest wish.
Tales of the Dairy Godmother is MAEF’s 2021 Ag Literacy Book and will teach readers about food sources and agriculture.
Purchase copies for $10 each at https://maefinc.wufoo.com/forms/w14c11v514uajec/. After your visit you are encouraged to leave the book with the classroom or in the school’s library.
