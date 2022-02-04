News from the fields, farms and beyond…
There are more than 60 seasonal positions open at Elk Neck State Park, Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area and Bohemia River State Park.
The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 11 for the jobs, which start at $15 per hour. Job titles include park ranger, trail technician, park maintenance and camp attendant.
According to the posting there is no education or experience required. Anyone 16 and older is invited to apply.
For details and an application go to https://jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=21&R2=002292 &R3=0038
•••
Hands-On Animal Science for Cecil County 4-H members will be held Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center at 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
Learn about pathogens and zoonotic diseases in this fun and energetic program. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8sj5hm to register for this and future sessions on animal behavior and animal disease transmission and prevention.
Call 510-996-5280 for more information on Hands-On Animal Science or how to join Cecil County 4-H.
•••
Maryland Department of Natural Resources is looking for bidders for a three-year lease on 141 acres of cropland inside the Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City.
This land has been farmed for many years but in recent years became state parkland. DNR has been working on the park, making entrances along 213, planting forest buffers and making trails. It still is not open to the public and no opening date has been set.
Sealed bids must be submitted by 10 a.m. Feb. 16. The contract would begin March 31, 2022.
Anyone interested on obtaining a bid package should send a letter to Fair Hills Natural Resources Management Area, 300 Tawes Drive, Elkton Md. 21921.
•••
To celebrate its 21st birthday, Mid-Atlantic Women in Agriculture is hosting a tea party at its Regional Conference to be held Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park in Centreville.
A prize will be awarded to the wearer of the best tea party hat. Feel free to bring your favorite tea cup to add to the festivities. Organizers plan to frown upon coffee mugs.
Door prize donations are also welcome.
Admission is $10 and will feature guest speakers, panel discussions and a luncheon. Topics this year include resiliency and farm stress management. Add to that a social time with other women in agriculture from the region.
For more information or to get tickets go to https://tinyurl.com/22vnjffv
•••
Fresh Conversations comes to the Elkton Senior Activity Center, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard, Feb. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for older Cecil Countians to sample new recipes, discuss nutrition and health topics and explore new ways to be active and healthy.
Call Linda Seaman at 410-996-8165 to register or for more information or send an email to lseaman@ccgov.org.
•••
There’s a campaign underway to assure high participation in the 2024 Maryland Equine Census.
Organizers point out that it was the results of a past census that helped bring the Maryland 5 Star to Fair Hill. It shows the importance of the horse industry, equine impact on land use and protection of the Chesapeake Bay and improves the coalition of horse owners and related business.
The last census, in 2010, revealed there are more than 101,457 horses in the state, 40 different breeds, and 16,000 horse farms and stables. It’s a $2.1 billion industry creating 28,000 jobs and contributing $78 million in tax revenue. It identified four sectors within the industry: racing, recreation, competition and equine therapy.
Sign up now for the 2024 census at https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html.
•••
Fair Hill Saddlery is hosting a CPR and First Aid class Feb. 27 at the store, located at 5930 Telegraph Road in Elkton. It’s open to anyone interested in learning these certified lifesaving measures.
Taught by Tom Coulter, who has more than 20 years of experience, students will learn first aid and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation for all ages plus the use of an AED, or automated external defibrillator. Training will begin at 4 p.m.
The class is $50 and includes all materials plus a coupon from Fair Hill Saddlery. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://www.fairhillsaddlery.com/cpr-and-first-aid-registration.html
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
