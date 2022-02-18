News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Cecil Soil Conservation District is hosting a Nutrient Management Meeting Feb. 24 starting at 9 a.m. at Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Register for the free seminar by Feb. 21 to get your Nutrient Management certification renewed, or to get started. Call 410-398-4411 Ext 3 for details and registration.
Speakers include representatives from AET Ag Consulting, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Maryland Grain Producers Association is offering a series of opportunities to get pesticide applicators certification for dicamba and paraquat.
There is a self-paced online session and a live virtual session available for the dicamba module. The live virtual webinars are limited to 250 participants so register soon to get the date you need. Dates are Feb. 22, March 1, 8 and 15, April 12, May 10 and June 7.
Paraquat recertification is required every three years. This is EPA approved online training needed before mixing, loading and or applying paraquat.
For details and registration materials go to marylandgrain.com.
Anyone interested in getting their farm products onto plates in school cafeterias should attend a free University of Maryland training seminar being offered in person Feb. 25 and online March 1.
Hosted by the University of Maryland Extension, this will give producers tips and tools to connect with the Farm to School program. Get details and sign up at https://extension.umd.edu/resource/bringing-farm-school
Maryland Agriculture officials, in conjunction with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, have announced the 10 specific policy areas within the 2023 Farm Bill it will focus its energy and advocacy on.
Agriculture research, animal disease, conservation and climate resiliency, cyber security, food safety, hemp, invasive species, local food systems, specialty crop block grants and trade promotion are what populates the list.
“The next Farm Bill must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most. Often the officials closest to farmers themselves and as co-regulators with the federal government, NASDA members are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions for the 2023 Farm Bill,” said Ted McKinney, CEO of NASDA.
To learn more go to https://www.nasda.org/policy/issues.
