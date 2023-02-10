News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Any farmers who planted small grains for harvest last fall can begin to top dress those crops with a fertilizer as allowed by the nutrient management plan beginning Feb. 15. This also requires favorable ground conditions according to Maryland Department of Agriculture.
However, no manure can be applied until March 1.
MDA recommends that farmers with poor field conditions should contact their crop insurance agent.
For more information on MDA Nutrient Management, call 410-841-5959.
•••
St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market will be held May 5 and May 6 on the grounds of St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East.
Plant vendors and sellers of natural products are being invited to apply for a booth at this year’s market. Last year, more than 5,200 people attended the first market to be held post-pandemic.
For more information go to stmaryanne.org.
•••
While prices at the grocery story continue to rise, the prices that farmers get to supply the eggs, milk, meat and more are dropping according to American Farm Bureau Federation.
AFBF analysts looked at USDA data to determine that net farm income in the United States will fall almost 16% while costs will rise 4%.
“The farm income forecast is a stark reminder that America’s farmers and ranchers are not reaping big benefits from higher prices at the grocery store,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Although some commodity prices are rising, farmers are being hit by circumstances beyond their control, from the cost of supplies and labor to drought and avian influenza. That’s why the farm bill is so important and must be passed this year. Farm bill programs enable farmers to manage the risk and weather the storm of challenges to continue stocking the pantries of America’s families.”
USDA’s Market Intel also shows farm debt, mostly in real estate, is expected to increase nearly 32% to $535 billion. Add to that, non-real estate debt for machinery, feed and livestock, which is expected to increase by $4.4 billion.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will host a free Pruning Workshop Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until noon at the museum, 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
Josh Fitzgerald brings his extensive orchard experience to share with you. Learn about pruning techniques, tools and the benefits and reasons for pruning.
The museum will also be open from 9 a.m. until noon. Go to ccfarmuseum.org for details.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
